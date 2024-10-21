Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia kills 2, injures 15

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Oct. 21 killed two people and injured 15, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

At least three of the injured are in serious condition.

Some 30 buildings were damaged after Russia struck the residential area of the city early on Oct. 21. The full consequences of the attack are being determined.

Fedorov did not say what weaponry Russia used in the attack but reported ballistic missile warnings several times during the day.

Zaporizhzhia, the regional center of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, is a common target of Russian attacks. Some 710,000 residents lived in the city before the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.