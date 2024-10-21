Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Civilian casualties, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, War, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia kills 2, injures 15

by Martin Fornusek October 21, 2024 3:29 PM 1 min read
A building damaged in Zaporizhzhia after a Russian attack on Oct. 21, 2024. (Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Oct. 21 killed two people and injured 15, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

At least three of the injured are in serious condition.

Some 30 buildings were damaged after Russia struck the residential area of the city early on Oct. 21. The full consequences of the attack are being determined.

Fedorov did not say what weaponry Russia used in the attack but reported ballistic missile warnings several times during the day.

Zaporizhzhia, the regional center of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, is a common target of Russian attacks. Some 710,000 residents lived in the city before the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine says it struck airfield and ‘largest explosives factory’ in Russia
Key developments on Oct. 19-20: * Ukraine says it struck airfield and ‘largest explosives factory’ in Russia * Russian overnight missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 17 * Tens of thousands of Georgians rally in support of EU accession ahead of upcoming parliamentary election * Ukraine’s NATO me…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 38 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.