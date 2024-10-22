Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Sudan, Africa, Russia, Foreign mercenaries
Cargo plane shot down in Sudan, Russian nationals possibly on board

by Sonya Bandouil October 22, 2024 5:21 AM 2 min read
IL-76 crash site in Sudan. (sudanwarmonitor)
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed to have shot down a cargo plane in Darfur, with speculation that Russian nationals may have been on board.

The aircraft, identified as an Ilyushin Il-76 from Kyrgyzstan, had documents connecting it to a UAE-based company.

The RSF released mobile phone footage showing identity documents recovered from the crash site, including a Russian passport.

Additionally, the RSF stated that "foreign mercenaries" were killed in the operation, further implying the potential presence of Russian citizens.

This connection raises concerns about the involvement of Russian mercenaries or private contractors in Sudan’s ongoing conflict, which has seen various international actors entangled.

Russia maintains a strong presence in African countries like Sudan through Wagner and other entities, propping up authoritarian governments, fueling destabilization, and extracting resources to fund its war against Ukraine.

Claims have previously appeared in other media publications that Ukrainian special forces took part in operations in Sudan and are responsible for strikes against Wagner-backed militants.

According to the WSJ, Sudan's de facto ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, appealed to Ukraine for assistance in the summer of 2023 while besieged by rebel forces.

Kyiv responded positively in order to curb Russia's influence abroad, but also because "Burhan had been quietly supplying Kyiv with weapons since shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022," the outlet wrote.

Russia’s Embassy in Khartoum issued a statement confirming that its diplomats were investigating the incident in Sudan’s Malha region, near the border with Chad.

Kyiv denies media reports about supplying drones to Mali rebels
The statement comes after an article by the French outlet Le Monde claimed that Tuareg fighters from the anti-government CSP movement are using Ukrainian drones against the military and Wagner mercenaries.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
2:18 AM  (Updated: )

Moldova's Sandu advances to presidential run-off, winning after 'unfair fight.'

"The people of Moldova have spoken: our EU future will now be anchored in the constitution," Sandu said on X. "We fought fairly in an unfair fight—and we won. But the fight isn’t over. We will keep pushing for peace, prosperity, and the freedom to build our own future."
10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 38 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
