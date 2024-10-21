Russia attacking toward town near Pokrovsk, National Guard says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are attempting to storm the Selydove sector in Donetsk Oblast, using large numbers of infantry, Ukraine's National Guard said on Oct. 21.

Selydove, with a pre-war population of nearly 21,000 people, is located 18 kilometers south (11 miles) of Pokrovsk, which has been a focal point of Russia's offensive in recent months in the Donetsk sector of the front line.

According to the National Guard, Russian troops periodically conduct mechanized assaults near Selydove, involving from three to five armored vehicles.

Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian assault attempts in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day, the statement read.

The estimated advance of Russian forces near the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast as of Oct. 20, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

The news came amid claims spread by Russian propaganda that Ukrainian and Russian troops are fighting street-to-street battles on the outskirts of Selydove.

When asked by the Kyiv Independent about the situation in the area, the Ukrainian military refused to comment.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in defending the front line, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia has consistently concentrated its offensive potential.

Following Ukraine's withdrawal from Vuhledar in early October, Russian forces have been focusing their efforts against the Donetsk Oblast towns of Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove, where outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers are slowly losing ground under Russian pressure.