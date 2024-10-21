Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
News Feed, Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War
Russia attacking toward town near Pokrovsk, National Guard says

by Kateryna Denisova October 21, 2024 12:34 PM 2 min read
A view of the empty and damaged town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 04, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian forces are attempting to storm the Selydove sector in Donetsk Oblast, using large numbers of infantry, Ukraine's National Guard said on Oct. 21.

Selydove, with a pre-war population of nearly 21,000 people, is located 18 kilometers south (11 miles) of Pokrovsk, which has been a focal point of Russia's offensive in recent months in the Donetsk sector of the front line.

According to the National Guard, Russian troops periodically conduct mechanized assaults near Selydove, involving from three to five armored vehicles.

Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian assault attempts in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day, the statement read.

The estimated advance of Russian forces near the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast as of Oct. 20, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

The news came amid claims spread by Russian propaganda that Ukrainian and Russian troops are fighting street-to-street battles on the outskirts of Selydove.

When asked by the Kyiv Independent about the situation in the area, the Ukrainian military refused to comment.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in defending the front line, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia has consistently concentrated its offensive potential.

Following Ukraine's withdrawal from Vuhledar in early October, Russian forces have been focusing their efforts against the Donetsk Oblast towns of Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove, where outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers are slowly losing ground under Russian pressure.

Burning horizon: As Russia makes gains near Pokrovsk, civilians remain frozen in inaction
SELYDOVE, Donetsk Oblast – “Kostia! Kostia?” Despite their volume, the volunteer’s calls dissipate in the strong winds coursing through the central streets of Selydove. This is the most dangerous part of any evacuation operation in a front-line city: making visual contact with civilians who have a…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 29 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
