Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, November 7, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces continue to forcibly deport civilians from Kherson Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

November 7, 2022 9:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Kherson Oblast residents have also been forced to leave due to Russia’s ongoing hostilities, including disconnecting parts of the region from electricity and communication. The General Staff also reported that Russian troops continue to loot and steal from the region.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok