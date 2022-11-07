General Staff: Russian forces continue to forcibly deport civilians from Kherson Oblast
November 7, 2022 9:00 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Kherson Oblast residents have also been forced to leave due to Russia’s ongoing hostilities, including disconnecting parts of the region from electricity and communication. The General Staff also reported that Russian troops continue to loot and steal from the region.
