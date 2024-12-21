Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Elections, Georgian Dream, Georgia protests, OSCE
Edit post

OSCE urges Tbilisi to institute reforms in final report on Georgian parliamentary elections

by Abbey Fenbert December 21, 2024 7:05 AM 2 min read
Georgian and EU flags are seen during a protest on Dec. 8, 2024 over the results of October's parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) called on the Georgian government to take action to improve its electoral processes in its final report on Georgia's October parliamentary elections, published Dec. 20.

The pro-Russian Georgian Dream party claimed a sweeping victory in the Oct. 26 elections amid widespread allegations of fraud and intimidation. The disputed results triggered mass demonstrations in Tbilisi.

Georgia's laws provide "an adequate basis for democratic elections," but recent legislation "marked a step backwards" and election day was characterized "by a tense atmosphere and widespread intimidation of voters," the OSCE report said.

The OSCE also cited unequal financial resources, a polarized media landscape, and the underrepresentation of women as issues undermining the election.

"Numerous issues noted in our final report negatively impacted the integrity of these elections and eroded public trust in the process," said Eoghan Murphy, who led the OSCE election observation mission to Georgia.

"To safeguard the democratic principles currently at stake in Georgia, it is imperative that the authorities urgently address all concerns."

The report recommends a number of steps the Georgian government can take to reform its electoral system. These include preventing voter intimidation, undertaking a comprehensive legislative review, changing the process for appointing election commissioners, improving campaign finance oversight, and guaranteeing vote secrecy.

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) does not recognize or endorse any elections, but instead provides assessments of electoral processes in order to let voters form their own conclusions.

Opposition parties in Georgia refused to recognize the result of the Oct. 26 parliamentary vote and said the election was stolen. A Tbilisi court in mid-November dismissed 11 lawsuits filed by opposition parties and civil society groups challenging the result, and Georgia's Central Election Commission confirmed Georgian Dream's parliamentary victory on Nov. 16.

The ruling party, founded by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, has led Georgia closer to the Kremlin while hindering its accession to the European Union. The controversial foreign agents law adopted earlier this year led the EU to effectively freeze Georgia's accession process.

The parliamentary elections and ensuing political crisis sparked a wave of large-scale demonstrations in Tbilisi. A second round of protests kicked off when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia's integration into the EU could be postponed until 2028.

Protests in Georgia, explained
For the fifth day in a row, Georgians are holding massive protests against their government in the country’s capital, Tbilisi. The brewing dissatisfaction was ignited by the country’s democratic backsliding under the leadership of the pro-Russian, increasingly illiberal government. The final straw…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.