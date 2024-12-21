'If Putin attacks, we need to be able to wage war,' German Defense Minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for an increase in the country's defense budget, citing Russia as a key reason, German outlet Spiegel reported on Dec. 21.

"From 2028, we need a defense budget of at least 80 billion, more likely 90 billion euros a year to meet the demands we have due to the worsening security situation," Pistorius said,

"If Putin attacks, we need to be able to wage war."

Pistorius is the Social Democratic Party's defense minister in Chancellor Olaf Sholtz's government, and had already expressed similar thoughts in November, quoted by Ukrainian media UNN.

"Our security is a fragile asset. Germany must accelerate and invest more in its military capabilities," the German defense minister warned on Nov. 23.

Now he has come out in favor of a reform of the debt brake in order to increase funding for military defense.

"I think it is politically wrong to cling rigidly to the debt brake in this situation," Pistorius said. "If we finance the necessary expenditure for our defense from the normal budget, it will stifle the state's ability to act."

Pistorius also believes that the Bundeswehr (the German Army) could be deployed if peacekeepers are required to enforce a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"As the largest NATO country in Europe, and the largest economy in Europe, Germany cannot stand by and do nothing," Pistorius said. But he made it clear that "as long as the war is not over, there will be no German soldiers on Ukrainian soil."

Pistorius had already advocated to push for a larger defense spending in July, as he considered the planned increase insufficient.

This follows Trump's foreign policy team informing European officials of his plan to push NATO allies to increase their defense spending to 5% of their GDP, compared to the current 2% requirement.