'If Putin attacks, we need to be able to wage war,' German Defense Minister says

by Martina Sapio December 21, 2024 12:08 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (L) and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Odesa on May 30, 2024. (Rustem Umerov/X)
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for an increase in the country's defense budget, citing Russia as a key reason, German outlet Spiegel reported on Dec. 21.

"From 2028, we need a defense budget of at least 80 billion, more likely 90 billion euros a year to meet the demands we have due to the worsening security situation," Pistorius said,

"If Putin attacks, we need to be able to wage war."

Pistorius is the Social Democratic Party's defense minister in Chancellor Olaf Sholtz's government, and had already expressed similar thoughts in November, quoted by Ukrainian media UNN.

"Our security is a fragile asset. Germany must accelerate and invest more in its military capabilities," the German defense minister warned on Nov. 23.

Now he has come out in favor of a reform of the debt brake in order to increase funding for military defense.

"I think it is politically wrong to cling rigidly to the debt brake in this situation," Pistorius said. "If we finance the necessary expenditure for our defense from the normal budget, it will stifle the state's ability to act."

Pistorius also believes that the Bundeswehr (the German Army) could be deployed if peacekeepers are required to enforce a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"As the largest NATO country in Europe, and the largest economy in Europe, Germany cannot stand by and do nothing," Pistorius said. But he made it clear that "as long as the war is not over, there will be no German soldiers on Ukrainian soil."

Pistorius had already advocated to push for a larger defense spending in July, as he considered the planned increase insufficient.

This follows Trump's foreign policy team informing European officials of his plan to push NATO allies to increase their defense spending to 5% of their GDP, compared to the current 2% requirement.

News Feed

4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
