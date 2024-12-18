Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, War, SBU, Kursk Oblast, Kursk incursion
Edit post

Intercepted Russian phone call suggests North Korean troops suffering trainloads of wounded

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 18, 2024 3:28 PM 2 min read
This photograph shows a road sign showing the distance to the Russian town of Kursk next to the destroyed border crossing point with Russia, in the Sumy region, on August 13, 2024 (Roman PILIPEY / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

An intercepted phone call released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Dec. 18 suggests North Korean troops are suffering hundreds of casualties fighting for Russia in Kursk Oblast.

In the call, a nurse at a Moscow hospital tells her husband, a soldier fighting in Kursk Oblast, that wounded fighters are being brought in by the trainload.

"Yesterday there was a train with about 100 people. Today there are 120 — that's already (about) 200," she says.

"How many more are there? God only knows," she adds.

She also claims that wards are being emptied to make way for the North Korean wounded, and hospital staff have trouble communicating with them and are not allowed to speak to them in English.

"Are they elite, or what, these Koreans? We are freeing up certain wards for them," she says.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the veracity or contents of the call, but the claims made are in line with recent Western estimates of North Korean losses.

A couple hundred North Korean troops have been killed or wounded fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast against Ukraine, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Dec. 17, citing a senior U.S. military official.

The official did not give an exact figure but said the high casualty rate was in part due to the soldiers' lack of battle experience.

Russia has reportedly deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to help oust Ukrainian troops fighting in Kursk Oblast since early August.

The full extent of North Korean losses is hard to ascertain, as President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is trying to hide the casualties.

Ukraine's  Special Operation Forces said that they had killed 50 North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast in three days and injured 47 more.

Despite the losses within Russian and North Korean ranks, the Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Kursk Oblast seem to be increasingly on the back foot, facing a Russian advantage in manpower and equipment.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Dec. 17 that Russian and North Korean forces are carrying out an intensive offensive in Kursk Oblast for the third day in a row.

Russia detains two suspects over assassination of General Igor Kirillov, Kremlin media reports
Russian Telegram channel 112 said the suspects had already confessed to authorities.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
7:40 PM

Zelensky rejects Orban's mediation, says he has no leverage over Putin.

“Ukraine is a strong country and has proven it on the battlefield throughout Putin's aggression. Does anyone else in Europe have this experience now? No. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it,” Zelensky said, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.