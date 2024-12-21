Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, Military aid, Ukraine
Edit post

Trump plans to continue US military aid to Ukraine after inauguration, FT reports

by Sonya Bandouil December 21, 2024 2:24 AM 1 min read
Donald Trump, during a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, US on Oct. 9, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to continue military support for Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 20, citing undisclosed sources.

Three officials familiar with discussions revealed that Trump intends to keep supplying US military equipment to Ukraine after his inauguration.

Trump's foreign policy team also informed European officials that he plans to push NATO allies to raise their defense spending to 5% of their GDP. NATO member states currently follow a goal of allocating 2% of their GDP to defense spending.

British officials noted that Trump sees providing weapons after a ceasefire as aligning with his "peace through strength" philosophy.

However, he remains opposed to Ukraine joining NATO and advocates for an immediate resolution to the conflict.

This contrasts with his earlier campaign rhetoric, where he suggested cutting off aid to Ukraine and pushing for peace talks.

Trump has pledged to quickly bring an end to the war but has not provided details on how he plans to do it.

He has not invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to his January inauguration but noted that Zelensky would be “welcome” if he chose to attend.

Ukraine, US agree on date of peace envoy Kellogg’s visit to Kyiv, official says
Tykhyi did not disclose the specific date of the visit for security reasons. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19 that Kellogg would visit Ukraine before Trump’s inauguration in January.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.