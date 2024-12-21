Skip to content
IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert December 21, 2024 4:16 AM 2 min read
International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 17, 2024. (Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funds for Ukraine via the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the IMF announced on Dec. 20.

The funds represent the latest tranche of the EFF program, which will provide Kyiv with $15.6 billion in budget support over four years.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the EFF agreement.

"Russia's war in Ukraine continues to take a devastating social and economic toll on Ukraine," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a press statement.

"Despite the war, macroeconomic stability is being preserved through skillful policymaking by the Ukrainian authorities as well as substantial external support. ... The financial sector remains stable, but vigilance is needed given heightened risks."

The IMF said Ukraine showed "better than expected resilience" to attacks on the energy sector, leading to greater economic growth in 2024 than previously forecasted. The agency predicts an economic slowdown in 2025 due to infrastructure attacks, pressures on the labor market, rising inflation, and the uncertainties of war.

Funds from the EFF are intended to help stabilize Ukraine, support the country's postwar recovery, and promote economic growth as Kyiv moves forward on its path to EU membership.

Including the latest round of funding, the IMF has already disbursed $9.8 billion in budget support for Ukraine via the EFF.

External financing is critical for Ukraine as it faces mounting economic pressure from Russia's full-scale invasion. Kyiv received $42.5 billion in foreign aid last year, and the Finance Ministry has said that the amount needs to increase by at least $12 billion for 2025.

Explainer: Ukraine’s $15 billion IMF loan program
Maxwell Kushnir is a research analyst at the IMF. The contents of this article do not represent the views of any entity associated with the IMF, including staff, management or members of the Executive Board. Only publicly available data is used. Russia’s invasion has caused untold devastation acros…
The Kyiv IndependentMaxwell Kushnir

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Most popular

News Feed

4:16 AM

4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.