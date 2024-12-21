Skip to content
Two Russian airports suspend flights after Ukrainian drones target Kazan, media, officials report

by Martina Sapio December 21, 2024 11:30 AM 2 min read
A screenshot of the drone attack on the Russian city of Kazan on Dec. 21 (Shot/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An airport in the Russian city of Kazan has suspended flights after Ukrainian drones hit several buildings, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Dec. 21.

According to the outlet, eight drones attacked the city in the morning hours, with five of them hitting residential buildings across three districts of the city.

Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported that four of the eight drones crashed into two high-rise residential buildings and one into a low-rise residential building.

Russian state media Kommersant reported that the airports of both Kazan and the neighboring city of Izhevsk had suspended flights.

The Kazan mayor's office has said that schools have been "selectively" evacuated, according to Meduza.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

Russian state media outlet Tass reported that a drone attempting to attack an industrial plant "missed its target," according to the press service of the governor of Tatarstan, the republic in which Kazan is located.

Kyiv has intensified its drone strike campaign on Russian territory, targeting military and industrial facilities to weaken Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

On Nov. 25, drones operated by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) struck an oil depot in the western Russian city of Kaluga.These attacks follow Ukraine's first use of U.S.-made ATACMS missiles against Russia and subsequent launches of UK-made Shadow missiles, made possible after Washington eased long-range attack restrictions.

For first time, Ukraine attacks Russian positions using solely ground, FPV drones
A military spokesperson said the drones included ground systems equipped with machine guns, and kamikaze FPV drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martina Sapio
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
