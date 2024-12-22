Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Shahed drones, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drone attack
Edit post

Air Force reports downing 52 Russian drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2024 12:40 PM 1 min read
Fragments of a Russian Shahed-type drone lie on the ground at the site in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Roman Petushkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 52 attack drones, including the Shahed type, that Russia launched against the country overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 22.

The Air Force added that it lost track of 44 decoy drones that Russia launched alongside the real attack drones. One drone flew away toward Belarus, according to the report.

Over the past several months, Russia has intensified its drone attacks across Ukraine, often targeting critical infrastructure to deprive civilians of power, water, and gas.

On Dec. 22, drones were shot down over 12 Ukrainian oblasts, such as Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia, the Air Force reported.

Apartment buildings and private businesses are among the sites damaged due to the Russian attacks, according to the Air Force. No casualties have been reported thus far, it added.

Russia is launching about 10 times as many Shahed-type drones against Ukraine compared to last fall, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in November. The Air Force has reported a sharp rise in Russia's drone attacks, from 2,023 drones deployed in October to 2,576 in November.

Russian drone strikes against Ukraine are surging to record levels — how bad can it get?
For the third month in a row, the number of Shahed-type kamikaze drones launched by Russia at Ukraine surged to record levels. According to figures from Ukraine’s Air Force, Moscow deployed a total of 2,576 drones during November, up from 2,023 the month before. And the Kremlin clearly
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 deaths confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.