Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia injures 4, including child

by Abbey Fenbert December 21, 2024 7:33 AM 1 min read
A residential building in Zaporizhzhia damaged in a Russian attack on Dec. 20, 2024. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia the evening of Dec. 20, injuring four people, including a 12-year-old boy, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attack damaged a 9-story apartment building in the city, Fedorov said.

Three women and a 12-year-old boy sustained injuries in the attack. Fedorov did not disclose details about their condition.

The same night, a Russian drone attack targeted a residential building in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, also injuring a 12-year-old child.

Zaporizhzhia is a frequent target of Russian attacks. A missile strike against the city on Dec. 10 killed 10 people and injured 22. The attack also destroyed a private medical clinic and damaged several buildings.

Less than a week before that, an aerial bomb attack against the city on Dec. 6 killed 10 people and injured 24, including two children.

The Ukrainian military has been building heavy fortifications near Zaporizhzhia in preparations for a potential Russian offensive in the region.

Russian missiles strike Kyiv on the eve of holiday season (Photos)
Editor’s note: The article was updated with the latest casualty figure. Russia launched five ballistic missiles against Ukraine’s capital on the morning of Dec. 20, highlighting the stark contrast between the approaching holiday season and the realities of war. Though Ukraine’s Air Force reported…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.