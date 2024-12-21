Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia injures 4, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia the evening of Dec. 20, injuring four people, including a 12-year-old boy, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attack damaged a 9-story apartment building in the city, Fedorov said.

Three women and a 12-year-old boy sustained injuries in the attack. Fedorov did not disclose details about their condition.

The same night, a Russian drone attack targeted a residential building in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, also injuring a 12-year-old child.

Zaporizhzhia is a frequent target of Russian attacks. A missile strike against the city on Dec. 10 killed 10 people and injured 22. The attack also destroyed a private medical clinic and damaged several buildings.

Less than a week before that, an aerial bomb attack against the city on Dec. 6 killed 10 people and injured 24, including two children.

The Ukrainian military has been building heavy fortifications near Zaporizhzhia in preparations for a potential Russian offensive in the region.