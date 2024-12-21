Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Russian frozen assets, Weapons for Ukraine
Edit post

Russian embassy condemns UK plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine aid

by Olena Goncharova December 21, 2024 8:25 PM 2 min read
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 13: A Ukraine flag and Union Jack flag ifly on top of the stand during a UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd Leg match between Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv at Hampden Park, on August 13, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian embassy in London criticized the U.K.'s plan to transfer more than two billion pounds ($2.5 billion) to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, calling it a "fraudulent scheme."

In October, the U.K. announced it would provide Ukraine with a 2.26 billion-pound loan as part of a broader package from the Group of Seven (G7) nations. The funds, backed by frozen Russian central bank assets, are intended to support Ukraine’s military, purchase weapons, and rebuild damaged infrastructure.

The loans were agreed upon in July by G7 leaders—comprising the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States—along with senior European Union officials. The majority of the frozen Russian assets are held in EU countries.

"We are closely following UK authorities’ efforts aimed at implementing a fraudulent scheme of expropriating incomes from Russian state assets 'frozen' in the EU," the Russian embassy said on social media.

U.K.'s Defense Minister John Healey confirmed the funds would be dedicated solely to Ukraine’s military. He noted that the money could help Ukraine develop drones with ranges surpassing some long-range missiles.

Russia’s embassy described the plan as illegitimate. Last week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused the United States of "robbery" over its transfer of frozen Russian assets as part of the G7’s $50 billion loan package for Ukraine.

UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine
According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine’s navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.