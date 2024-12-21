Russian drone attack in Kharkiv injures 6, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Kharkiv on Dec. 20, injuring at least six people, including a child, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The drone hit a 9-story residential building in the city's Saltivskyi district late in the evening, authorities said. The attack damaged several apartments and caused a fire.

Six people were injured in the attack, including a 12-year-old child. Emergency responders rescued three people from the rubble. Rescue operations are still ongoing at the site.

A second drone attack the evening of Dec. 20 caused minor damage to several homes in the city's Kyivskyi district, regional police reported.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless aerial attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods with missiles and glide bombs.

A Russian missile attack on Nov. 25 targeted central Kharkiv, injuring over 20 people.