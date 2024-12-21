Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Kharkiv, Drone attack
Edit post

Russian drone attack in Kharkiv injures 6, including child

by Abbey Fenbert December 21, 2024 3:28 AM 1 min read
Rescue workers on the premises of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone on Dec. 20, 2024, in Kharkiv. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Kharkiv on Dec. 20, injuring at least six people, including a child, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The drone hit a 9-story residential building in the city's Saltivskyi district late in the evening, authorities said. The attack damaged several apartments and caused a fire.

Six people were injured in the attack, including a 12-year-old child. Emergency responders rescued three people from the rubble. Rescue operations are still ongoing at the site.

A second drone attack the evening of Dec. 20 caused minor damage to several homes in the city's Kyivskyi district, regional police reported.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless aerial attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods with missiles and glide bombs.

A Russian missile attack on Nov. 25 targeted central Kharkiv, injuring over 20 people.

Russian missiles strike Kyiv on the eve of holiday season (Photos)
Editor’s note: The article was updated with the latest casualty figure. Russia launched five ballistic missiles against Ukraine’s capital on the morning of Dec. 20, highlighting the stark contrast between the approaching holiday season and the realities of war. Though Ukraine’s Air Force reported…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:16 AM

IMF approves $11 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.