Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Oleksandr Usyk, Boxing, Sports, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukrainian boxer Usyk defeats Fury to retain heavyweight championship belt

by Dmytro Basmat December 22, 2024 2:19 AM 2 min read
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight titles' fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury as part of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2, Reignited card at Kingdom Arena on December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated U.K.-born Tyson Fury by unanimous decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 22 to retain his unified heavyweight championship title.

The victory, which all judges scored 116-112, comes amid a highly anticipated rematch of a bout that Usyk also won in May.

With his victory, Usyk has been undefeated in all of his 23 professional fights.

Following his victory, Usyk dedicated his victory to his mother, "and to all the mothers of Ukraine."

President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Usyk following his victory, adding that Usyk's win was "so needed by all of us right now."

"By keeping his championship belts, Oleksandr proves: we are Ukrainians and we will not give up what is ours. And no matter how hard it was – we will overcome. Whether it's the ring, the battlefield, or the diplomatic arena – we fight and we won’t give up what is ours," Zelensky wrote on social media.

In a symbolic move following his victory, Usyk, originally from Crimea, raised a 17th century sabre once owned by Cossack Hetman Ivan Mazepa. The sabre, preserved in the Chernihiv Historical Museum, was carefully transported to Riyadh through the Oleksandr Usyk Charitable Foundation and Ukraine WOW.

After the match, U.K. boxer Daniel Dubois and International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight champion entered the ring and challenged Usyk to a bout for Usyk's championship title.

Before becoming a professional boxer in 2013, Usyk competed as an amateur boxer with a record of 335 wins and 15 losses. He was crowned Olympic gold medalist in men's heavyweight boxing at the 2012 London Games.

Usyk appeals to Trump to help free Azovstal defenders from Russian captivity
“If Mr. President is so confident in his influence over Putin, could he help free Azovstal defenders and all Ukrainians from Russian captivity right away? Time is of the essence,” Ukrainian world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk wrote on X.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.