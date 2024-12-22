Skip to content
Fire reported at oil depot in Russia's Oryol Oblast amid drone attack

by Dmytro Basmat December 22, 2024 3:57 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image; The Saratov Oil Refinery is located on the Volga River in the city of Saratov in Saratov Oblast. The refinery was reportedly attacked by drones overnight on Nov. 8, 2024. (Wikimedia Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an oil depot in the suburbs of the Russian city of Oryol overnight on Dec. 22, causing a fire to break out, Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

Multiple explosions were reported in the city around 12:30 p.m. local time, according to Russian Telegram news channel Astra.

Videos posted on social media and shot by local residents show large explosions lighting up the night sky around the city. The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Klychkov claimed that no casualties or injuries had been reported as a result of the attack.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the claims made by Russian officials and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

The attack comes just one week after Ukrainian drones struck the same oil depot in Oryol causing a large fire to break out. The fire reportedly burned for several days following the attack.

Over the past year, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustain Moscow's war efforts, as well as its military hardware.

As Russia's full-scale invasion continues, Ukraine has also continued to attack Russian targets along the Russia-Ukraine border to inflict damage to the country's military supply chain.

Earlier on Dec. 21, Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked the Russian city of Kazan, located over 1,000 km from the Russia-Ukraine border. The drones hit several buildings and suspended flights in the local airport.

Two Russian airports suspend flights after Ukrainian drones target Kazan, media, officials report
Russian state media Kommersant reported that the airports of both Kazan and the neighboring city of Izhevsk had suspended flights.
The Kyiv IndependentMartina Sapio


Author: Dmytro Basmat
News Feed

5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
