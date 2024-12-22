Fire reported at oil depot in Russia's Oryol Oblast amid drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an oil depot in the suburbs of the Russian city of Oryol overnight on Dec. 22, causing a fire to break out, Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

Multiple explosions were reported in the city around 12:30 p.m. local time, according to Russian Telegram news channel Astra.

Videos posted on social media and shot by local residents show large explosions lighting up the night sky around the city. The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Klychkov claimed that no casualties or injuries had been reported as a result of the attack.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the claims made by Russian officials and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

The attack comes just one week after Ukrainian drones struck the same oil depot in Oryol causing a large fire to break out. The fire reportedly burned for several days following the attack.

Over the past year, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustain Moscow's war efforts, as well as its military hardware.

As Russia's full-scale invasion continues, Ukraine has also continued to attack Russian targets along the Russia-Ukraine border to inflict damage to the country's military supply chain.

Earlier on Dec. 21, Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked the Russian city of Kazan, located over 1,000 km from the Russia-Ukraine border. The drones hit several buildings and suspended flights in the local airport.



