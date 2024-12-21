Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, US aid, Donald Trump
Edit post

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv

by Olena Goncharova December 21, 2024 11:17 PM 2 min read
Bill Burns visited Ukraine on his final trip as CIA Director, President Volodymyr Zelensky said ina social media post on X on Dec. 21. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The United States has been Ukraine's key ally, providing substantial financial and military aid since the all-out war began nearly three years ago. Washington is also reported to have consistently shared military intelligence to bolster Ukraine's defense.

"Bill Burns visited Ukraine on his final trip as CIA Director. Throughout this war, we’ve had many meetings, and I am deeply grateful for his assistance," Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of himself and Burns shaking hands in front of Ukraine's state crest.

Zelensky noted that he and Burns had met multiple times throughout the war, but such encounters were typically kept confidential. "We don’t disclose secrets, but we keep in touch. We will likely meet again, and we will surely see how this war ends with a real and lasting peace—a peace we are working toward together," Zelensky said.

Burns is set to step down from his role as CIA chief as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to appoint a successor.

The last publicly confirmed meeting between Zelensky and Burns took place in mid-2023 when U.S. officials disclosed in July that Burns had recently made a secret visit to Ukraine.

While Zelensky did not specify the exact date of their final meeting, he emphasized its significance as Burns prepares to leave his post just one month before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

Trump has pledged to end the war swiftly, raising concerns that Kyiv may face pressure to accept peace terms that favor Moscow.

Trump plans to continue US military aid to Ukraine after inauguration, FT reports
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to continue military support for Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 20, citing undisclosed sources.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.