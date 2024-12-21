Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The United States has been Ukraine's key ally, providing substantial financial and military aid since the all-out war began nearly three years ago. Washington is also reported to have consistently shared military intelligence to bolster Ukraine's defense.

"Bill Burns visited Ukraine on his final trip as CIA Director. Throughout this war, we’ve had many meetings, and I am deeply grateful for his assistance," Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of himself and Burns shaking hands in front of Ukraine's state crest.

Zelensky noted that he and Burns had met multiple times throughout the war, but such encounters were typically kept confidential. "We don’t disclose secrets, but we keep in touch. We will likely meet again, and we will surely see how this war ends with a real and lasting peace—a peace we are working toward together," Zelensky said.

Burns is set to step down from his role as CIA chief as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to appoint a successor.

The last publicly confirmed meeting between Zelensky and Burns took place in mid-2023 when U.S. officials disclosed in July that Burns had recently made a secret visit to Ukraine.

While Zelensky did not specify the exact date of their final meeting, he emphasized its significance as Burns prepares to leave his post just one month before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

Trump has pledged to end the war swiftly, raising concerns that Kyiv may face pressure to accept peace terms that favor Moscow.