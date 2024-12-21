Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Christmas, Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian woman in serious condition following Germany's Christmas market attack

by Olena Goncharova December 22, 2024 12:00 AM 2 min read
A police vehicle in a convoy leaves the Justice Center. The day before, a driver had driven into a group of people at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. The man was arrested. Photo: Christoph Soeder/dpa (Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
A Ukrainian woman is in serious condition after a car plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on the evening of Dec. 20. The incident has claimed five lives and left over 200 people injured, many of them critically.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the woman's nationality on Dec. 21. "Among the victims of the attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg is a Ukrainian citizen born in 1972. She is in a serious condition in a German hospital."

Ukrainian consular officials are coordinating with the hospital to provide necessary assistance to the injured woman, according to the ministry.

Authorities in Magdeburg, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, reported that the driver believed to be acting alone, was detained shortly after the attack. Investigators are treating the case as premeditated murder and attempted murder.

German media identified the suspect as a Saudi Arabian who reportedly sympathized with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Magdeburg's City official Ronni Krug expressed the community’s sorrow and shock over the car-ramming attack that left at least five people dead and over 200 injured. "We have been deeply shaken by yesterday’s car-ramming attack," and added that no one in the city’s administration "slept well" following the tragedy.

Krug also announced the closure of Magdeburg’s Christmas market in light of the Dec. 20 fatal incident for reasons that are "self-explanatory," he added.

German CDU party highlights support for Ukraine in election program, European Pravda reports
The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), one of Germany’s leading political parties, has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine as part of its platform in the upcoming German parliament elections, European Pravda reported on Dec. 14.
The Kyiv IndependentMartina Sapio

Author: Olena Goncharova
Most popular

News Feed

11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
Editors' Picks

