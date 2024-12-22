At least one killed, 10 wounded by Russian attacks over past day, local authorities say

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person was killed, and 10 were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 22.

In the southern Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that one person was killed and six, including a child, were wounded as of the morning of Dec. 22. He said that Russian troops struck the western bank of the Dnipro River with glide bombs and artillery, in addition to launching a ballistic missile strike in the Kherson area.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said that the city of Nikopol and its surrounding areas came under heavy fire throughout the day on Dec. 21. Three were wounded yesterday, including a 16-year-old boy, according to the official.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, where the fiercest fighting rages on, Russian attacks on front-line areas led to one injury in the city of Pokrovsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

The reports of casualties come as Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 52 attack drones, including the Shahed type, that Russia launched against the country overnight. It added that it lost track of 44 decoy drones that Russia launched alongside the real attack drones. One drone flew toward Belarus, according to the report.

The Air Force said that there were no casualties reported yet from the drone strikes.

Russia continues to indiscriminately attack civilian areas regardless of their proximity to the front line, often targeting critical infrastructure to deprive people of electricity, gas, and water.