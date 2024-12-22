Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian attack, Kherson Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

At least one killed, 10 wounded by Russian attacks over past day, local authorities say

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2024 3:34 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A woman rides her bike in the city of Kherson in November 2022, days after the city's liberation from Russian occupation. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person was killed, and 10 were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 22.

In the southern Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that one person was killed and six, including a child, were wounded as of the morning of Dec. 22. He said that Russian troops struck the western bank of the Dnipro River with glide bombs and artillery, in addition to launching a ballistic missile strike in the Kherson area.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said that the city of Nikopol and its surrounding areas came under heavy fire throughout the day on Dec. 21. Three were wounded yesterday, including a 16-year-old boy, according to the official.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, where the fiercest fighting rages on, Russian attacks on front-line areas led to one injury in the city of Pokrovsk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

The reports of casualties come as Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 52 attack drones, including the Shahed type, that Russia launched against the country overnight. It added that it lost track of 44 decoy drones that Russia launched alongside the real attack drones. One drone flew toward Belarus, according to the report.

The Air Force said that there were no casualties reported yet from the drone strikes.

Russia continues to indiscriminately attack civilian areas regardless of their proximity to the front line, often targeting critical infrastructure to deprive people of electricity, gas, and water.

Oil depot in Russia’s Oryol Oblast targeted by ‘massive’ Ukrainian drone strike, governor says
Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov claimed that Russian forces downed 20 drones over Oryol Oblast targeting fuel and energy infrastructure facilities.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 deaths confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.