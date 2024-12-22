Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian soldiers
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 774,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2024 10:08 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the Chervona Kalyna Brigade fire Soviet-era 2S1 artillery in the area of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 15, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 774,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 22.

This number includes 1,820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,609 tanks, 19,870 armored fighting vehicles, 31,972 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,284 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,030 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,735 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

For first time, Ukraine attacks Russian positions using solely ground, FPV drones
A military spokesperson said the drones included ground systems equipped with machine guns, and kamikaze FPV drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:15 AM

Media identifies nearly 85,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

According to the outlets' conclusions for the year, 2024 will likely mark the "war's deadliest year," with a current count of over 20,000 deaths confirmed over the past 12 months — although final conclusions cannot yet be made as data on casualties continues to emerge.
11:17 PM

Zelensky meets with CIA director in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 21 that he met with CIA Director William Burns in Ukraine, marking a rare public acknowledgment of their discussions during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.