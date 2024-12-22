General Staff: Russia has lost 774,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 774,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 22.

This number includes 1,820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,609 tanks, 19,870 armored fighting vehicles, 31,972 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,284 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,030 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,735 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.