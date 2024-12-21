General Staff: Russia has lost 762,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 772,280 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 21.

This number includes 1,860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,594 tanks, 19,841 armored fighting vehicles, 31,891 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,252 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1027 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,685 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.