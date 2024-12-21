Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Ukraine, Russia
General Staff: Russia has lost 762,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 21, 2024 9:14 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image; A serviceman from the Steppe Wolves all-volunteer unit is standing near a pickup equipped with Grad rocket launch tubes, which were captured from Russian troops, and a sighting device during a combat mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, on April 27, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 772,280 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 21.

This number includes 1,860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,594 tanks, 19,841 armored fighting vehicles, 31,891 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,252 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1027 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,685 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia buys acceptance with cash, plunging economy into uncertainty
For Russia’s military recruiters, money talks. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled the federal signing-on bonus for contract soldiers to 400,000 rubles ($3,850) — over five times the country’s average monthly wage. Regional governments are expected to top this up further, although th…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:16 AM

IMF approves $1.1 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The IMF approved the $1.1 billion tranche after completing its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a plan to provide Ukraine with over $15 billion in budget support over four years.
4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
