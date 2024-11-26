Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

Kuleba: Joe Rogan, let’s talk and set the record straight on Ukraine

Joe Rogan’s one-sided rant about Ukraine misses the point: when discussing a nation’s fight for survival, it’s not just about bold opinions — it’s about listening to the voices of those who are living the reality.

November 26, 2024 6:06 PM 3 min read
American podcaster Joe Rogan during the UFC 209 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 2017. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Opinion, United States, Ukraine, Trump Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Long-range missiles, Ukrainian strikes in Russia

Joe Rogan’s one-sided rant about Ukraine misses the point: when discussing a nation’s fight for survival, it’s not just about bold opinions — it’s about listening to the voices of those who are living the reality.

November 26, 2024 6:06 PM 3 min read
Dmytro Kuleba
Dmytro Kuleba
Former foreign minister of Ukraine
This audio is created with AI assistance

Joe Rogan lashed out at Ukraine on his latest podcast, expressing strong criticism of the United States for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied weapons to target Russian territory and launching an expletive-laden rant accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky of pushing to “start World War III.”

Love him or hate him, Rogan commands an enormous, loyal audience. His platform thrives on pushing boundaries, challenging conventional ideas, and creating viral moments. But while he paints himself as a fearless truth-teller, it’s striking how one-sided the conversation becomes when he tackles something as complex as Ukraine. Denigrating Ukrainians without giving them a chance to respond isn’t just unfair — it’s emblematic of a larger issue: the persistent tendency to discuss Ukraine without involving Ukrainians.

For years, Ukraine has been at the heart of global debates about war, world politics, and resilience. In Rogan’s corner, everyone seems to have an opinion about us, but few take the time to actually listen to Ukrainians. On platforms like Rogan’s — where opinions flow freely and bold claims are the currency — our voices are conspicuously absent.

Rogan and other podcasters often criticize traditional media for silencing dissenting voices. That’s fair. But when he speaks about Ukraine without inviting Ukrainian perspectives, doesn’t he become the very thing he rails against? A show that prides itself on being a “no-holds-barred” forum for tough conversations can’t ignore the glaring contradiction of excluding those most affected by the topic.

"A show that prides itself on being a 'no-holds-barred' forum for tough conversations can’t ignore the glaring contradiction of excluding those most affected by the topic."

The war Ukraine is fighting isn’t just about NATO or territorial disputes — it’s about survival. Ukraine’s struggle is about preserving a nation, culture, and right to live free from tyranny. These aren’t abstract concepts or buzzwords for us; they’re lived realities. Reducing them to fodder for a podcast feels not just dismissive but infuriating.

American podcaster Joe Rogan (L) poses for a photo with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) in New York City, NY, U.S., on Nov. 16, 2024. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

I’ve extended an open invitation to Rogan to have a real conversation — to present the full picture, not just a one-sided narrative. Ironically, Rogan resembles the mainstream media he criticizes for distorting the truth, while I find myself in his usual role, trying to set the record straight. Quite the role reversal.

But let’s be honest — Rogan likely won’t respond. His goal isn’t fostering genuine dialogue; it’s reinforcing his narrative. He’s playing to his audience, and challenging that dynamic isn’t easy. Still, engaging voices like his isn’t about ego — it’s about necessity.

Rogan’s comments serve as a wake-up call for anyone who argues — like some did in response to my post on X — that figures like me shouldn’t “lower themselves” by engaging with people like him. Whether you like Rogan or not, his audience represents a critical segment of the conversation, including Americans who voted for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and whose views will shape the future of U.S.-Ukraine relations. Ignoring that reality doesn’t make it go away. You can’t break the echo chamber by pretending it doesn’t exist.

What Rogan may not understand about Ukrainians is that we’re stubborn. We’ve had to be. We’ve built our strength not in gyms but in fields, factories, and battles. For centuries, we’ve fought for our independence and our place in the world. So when someone comes after us, we don’t back down. We engage — with words, ideas, and, when necessary, fists. But as a diplomat and a fellow cigar aficionado, I suggested we start with a cigar.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
Ex-Minister Kuleba calls out Joe Rogan over ‘freaking at Ukrainians,’ asks for ‘real conversation’
“If you ever feel like having a real conversation, let’s sit down and chat about anything Ukraine-related – dragons included. You know your stuff, I know mine. Cigars on me,” Dmytro Kuleba said.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Dmytro Kuleba
Dmytro Kuleba
Former foreign minister of Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba was Ukraine's foreign minister from March 2020 to September 2024.Read more
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.