Kuleba: Joe Rogan, let’s talk and set the record straight on Ukraine

Joe Rogan lashed out at Ukraine on his latest podcast, expressing strong criticism of the United States for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied weapons to target Russian territory and launching an expletive-laden rant accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky of pushing to “start World War III.”

Love him or hate him, Rogan commands an enormous, loyal audience. His platform thrives on pushing boundaries, challenging conventional ideas, and creating viral moments. But while he paints himself as a fearless truth-teller, it’s striking how one-sided the conversation becomes when he tackles something as complex as Ukraine. Denigrating Ukrainians without giving them a chance to respond isn’t just unfair — it’s emblematic of a larger issue: the persistent tendency to discuss Ukraine without involving Ukrainians.

For years, Ukraine has been at the heart of global debates about war, world politics, and resilience. In Rogan’s corner, everyone seems to have an opinion about us, but few take the time to actually listen to Ukrainians. On platforms like Rogan’s — where opinions flow freely and bold claims are the currency — our voices are conspicuously absent.

Rogan and other podcasters often criticize traditional media for silencing dissenting voices. That’s fair. But when he speaks about Ukraine without inviting Ukrainian perspectives, doesn’t he become the very thing he rails against? A show that prides itself on being a “no-holds-barred” forum for tough conversations can’t ignore the glaring contradiction of excluding those most affected by the topic.

The war Ukraine is fighting isn’t just about NATO or territorial disputes — it’s about survival. Ukraine’s struggle is about preserving a nation, culture, and right to live free from tyranny. These aren’t abstract concepts or buzzwords for us; they’re lived realities. Reducing them to fodder for a podcast feels not just dismissive but infuriating.

I’ve extended an open invitation to Rogan to have a real conversation — to present the full picture, not just a one-sided narrative. Ironically, Rogan resembles the mainstream media he criticizes for distorting the truth, while I find myself in his usual role, trying to set the record straight. Quite the role reversal.

But let’s be honest — Rogan likely won’t respond. His goal isn’t fostering genuine dialogue; it’s reinforcing his narrative. He’s playing to his audience, and challenging that dynamic isn’t easy. Still, engaging voices like his isn’t about ego — it’s about necessity.

Rogan’s comments serve as a wake-up call for anyone who argues — like some did in response to my post on X — that figures like me shouldn’t “lower themselves” by engaging with people like him. Whether you like Rogan or not, his audience represents a critical segment of the conversation, including Americans who voted for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and whose views will shape the future of U.S.-Ukraine relations. Ignoring that reality doesn’t make it go away. You can’t break the echo chamber by pretending it doesn’t exist.

What Rogan may not understand about Ukrainians is that we’re stubborn. We’ve had to be. We’ve built our strength not in gyms but in fields, factories, and battles. For centuries, we’ve fought for our independence and our place in the world. So when someone comes after us, we don’t back down. We engage — with words, ideas, and, when necessary, fists. But as a diplomat and a fellow cigar aficionado, I suggested we start with a cigar.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.