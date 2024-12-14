Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

North Korean troops open fire on Russian unit, Ukraine's military intelligence claims

by Abbey Fenbert December 14, 2024 11:07 PM 2 min read
North Korean military officers march during a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin, on June 19, 2024, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast killed eight members of a Russian unit in a "friendly fire" attack, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed on Dec. 14.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that a "significant number" of North Korean troops had joined Russian assault operations in the Kursk region.  

While engaged in combat in Kursk Oblast, a group of North Korean soldiers opened fire on members of the Chechen Akhmat unit fighting for Russia, HUR reported via its official Telegram channel. The attack allegedly killed eight Russian soldiers.

HUR said the incident was the result of the language barrier between Russian and North Korean troops, which continues to be a "difficult obstacle" on the battlefield.

An estimated 200 servicemembers fighting with Russian and North Korean units have been killed as of Dec. 14, HUR reported.

Zelensky previously announced that North Korean personnel had begun incurring "noticeable losses," but did not provide a figure.  

Ukrainian and Western officials in fall 2024 warned that over 10,000 North Korean troops had amassed in Kursk Oblast, ready to aid Russia's attempt to oust Ukrainian forces in the region.

The Russian military has instituted special protocols in places where North Korean personnel are located, HUR said. Russian soldiers must undergo inspections before entering these areas, and their phones and electronic devices are confiscated.

The first direct clashes between North Korean and Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast were reported in early November. According to Zelensky, North Korean personnel have not been deployed to any other areas of the front, but that could change in the future.

North Korean troops joining Russian assaults in Kursk, Zelensky says
North Korean units have sustained “noticeable losses” alongside Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 14.
