Russia withdraws ships, weapons from Syria, Ukrainian intelligence reports

by Martina Sapio December 8, 2024 4:48 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russian soldiers walk past a Russian military police armored vehicle at a position in the northeastern Syrian city of Kobane on Oct. 23, 2019. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has begun withdrawing its naval and military assets from Syria amid the collapse of Syria President Bashar al-Assad's regime, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said in a post on Telegram on Dec. 8.

The withdrawal comes as rebels advancing from Damascus push toward Syria's coastal provinces, including Latakia, Hama and Tartus, where Russian military bases are located, HUR wrote in its post.

HUR said the Russian army withdrew two ships, the frigate "Admiral Grygorovych" and the cargo ship "Inzhenier Trubin," from the Tartus Naval Base, which was under Russian control as part of a security arrangement with the Assad regime.

Meanwhile, Russian military planes are transferring weapons and equipment from the Khmeimim Air Base, according to HUR.

The agency claimed that losing the Tartus and Khmeimim bases would mark a significant blow to Russia's presence in the Middle East and solidify its defeat in the region.

The Kremlin has long been a key supporter of the Assad regime, maintaining a substantial military presence in Syria through facilities such as the Tartus Naval Base, the Khmeimim Air Base, and other strategic sites across the country.

Russia's military intervention played a pivotal role in Assad's 2016 capture of Aleppo, solidifying the regime's grip on power.

However, this fragile stability was upended by a lightening offensive in late November that saw the Assad regime fall to the rebels within just a couple of weeks.

Fall of Aleppo deals blow to Russia’s Middle East clout, may indirectly strengthen Ukraine’s hand
The shock capture of Aleppo by Syrian forces opposed to Bashar al-Assad in recent days has dealt a humiliating blow to the regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, analysts have told the Kyiv Independent. The surprise offensive has also indirectly helped Ukraine, analysts say. “This is really quit…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martina Sapio
Most popular

News Feed

1:50 PM  (Updated: )

Reuters reports Assad may have died in plane crash, later removes report.

Reuters on Dec. 8 reported, citing its Syrian sources that "there was a very high probability that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have been killed in a plane crash" as he was fleeing Damascus following its capture by rebels. Reuters later deleted the information from its reporting.
11:50 PM

US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.