General Staff: Russia conducting offensives in 3 areas

Russia is conducting offensive operations in three major areas in eastern Ukraine as it concentrates its efforts on capturing the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

The Russian military is focusing its efforts near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Lyman, all located on the eastern part of the oblast, as it looks to push to the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said, adding that these efforts were "without success."

On Jan. 9, Russian forces renewed their attempt to capture the town of Soledar, which has long been a target of Russia's Bakhmut offensive in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported.

The General Staff also reported that Russia launched eight missile attacks and 31 air strikes over the past day. It also carried out 63 attacks with rocket launchers, including on civilian infrastructure in the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Russian missile strike on the city of Ochakiv injured 15 people, including a two-year-old child, on Jan. 9.

The General Staff said the Ukrainian military was able to repel Russian attacks near 13 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, where the fiercest fighting of the war is ongoing.