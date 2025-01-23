Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 825,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2025 8:18 AM 1 min read
Servicemen of the 1st Self-Propelled Artillery Division of the 24th Mechanized Brigade fire a self-propelled howitzer 2S1 with a 122mm agitation shell, full of informational flysheets, toward the Russian-occupied town of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 9, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 825,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 23.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,850 tanks, 20,497 armored fighting vehicles, 34,905 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,256 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,111 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

How Ukraine lost faith in the Red Cross and UN
Seeing the face of Ukrainian soldier Maksym Kolesnykov light up with joy over an apple upon his release from Russian captivity last February was enough to bring anyone to tears. During nearly a year in captivity, Kolesnykov lost over 30 kilograms and could not walk freely due to a severe
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.