General Staff: Russia has lost 825,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 825,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 23.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,850 tanks, 20,497 armored fighting vehicles, 34,905 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,256 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,111 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.