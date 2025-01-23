Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, Moscow
Edit post

US podcaster Fridman plans to visit Russia, interview Putin after criticizing Zelensky

by Kateryna Hodunova January 23, 2025 12:22 PM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on March 18, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev /SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. podcaster Lex Friedman plans to visit Russia to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, Fridman said on Jan. 22 at Joe Rogan's podcast.

The podcaster previously interviewed President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Following the interview, Fridman criticized the Ukrainian president on X, saying that Zelensky had spoken "crude words" towards Putin and that this would not facilitate negotiations.

"There's probably a lot to say about this war. I should say that I interviewed Volodymyr Zelensky, and I will be traveling to Russia to interview Vladimir Putin, and I'm aware of the risks; I accept the risks, and the goal of the mission is just to push for peace," Fridman said on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Fridman did not specify when he would visit Russia or whether he had already agreed to an interview with the Russian authorities. The Kremlin has not commented on Fridman's statement.

The podcaster also added that he believes that U.S. President Donald Trump is capable of bringing peace closer.

"I think that both Zelensky and Putin fear Donald Trump. And that's a great person to then make peace. All of them believe, both Putin and Zelensky, that Trump would do some crazy shit," he said.

With nearly five million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Fridman, born in Tajikistan and raised in Moscow, organized an interview with Zelensky that was published on Jan. 5 as part of what he described as his "small part in pushing for peace."

Fridman's show has previously hosted controversial figures, including Trump, entrepreneur Elon Musk, political commentator Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, some of whom have advanced narratives portraying Ukraine as a corrupt nation bent on escalating war with Russia.

In a three-hour interview, Fridman tried to persuade Zelensky that Putin is "a serious person who loves his country."

Zelensky takes on Putin apologists, US skeptics on 3-hour Lex Fridman podcast
In a newly released three-hour interview, U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman tried to persuade President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a serious person who loves his country.” “He loves his inner circle. It’s only a small part of the people. He doesn’t love (the Russian peopl…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.