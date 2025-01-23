Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Trump & Ukraine, White House
Edit post

Trump's national security adviser Waltz starts purging NSC, including aides working with Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova January 23, 2025 10:47 AM 2 min read
Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), President Donald Trump's incoming national security advisor, attends the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit on Sept. 23, 2024 in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has launched a full vetting of the National Security Council (NSC) staff, including those working with Ukraine, in line with Donald Trump's America First agenda, the Washington Post (WP) reported on Jan. 23.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has implemented significant changes in the new administration's staff. Trump’s picks included candidates who have made controversial statements about Ukraine's support and ending the war.

The "full review" aims to ensure that the NSC staff "are committed to implementing President Trump's America First agenda to protect our national security and wisely use the tax dollars of America's working men and women," National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement.

During a telephone call on Jan. 22, conducted by Waltz's chief of staff, Brian McCormack, NSC employees were told that they were to leave the office immediately. They were instructed that they could return only at the request of their supervisors, senior directors appointed by the Trump administration, the WP reported.

According to the outlet, about 150 employees remained from the Biden administration, and the departure of such a large number of employees could complicate the administration's work during the transition period.

Dozens of officials sent home on Jan. 22 had been assigned to the NSC from other government agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, the State Department, and the Pentagon.

Those interested in staying with the NSC under Trump were asked to contact the human resources department and told that the new team would review those requests, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

Trump has yet to present a detailed plan for peace in Ukraine, despite campaigning on promises to put a swift end to the conflict. While he frequently references his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his comments on Moscow in recent days have taken a somewhat harder line.

When asked on Jan. 21 if he would impose additional sanctions if Putin refuses to negotiate, Trump replied: "Sounds likely."

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Jan. 21 Ukraine is actively working to arrange a meeting between him and Trump.

"We are your partner. We know all the sore spots; we have lost our people," Zelensky said, noting Trump's pledge to end the war in 2025. "We want to end the war this year. But not just quickly, but fairly and, above all, reliably for us."

What are Trump’s options on Russia’s war against Ukraine?
As U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20, Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance. While some potential details of Trump’s future peace proposals have been leaked, the overall plan still remains unclear. Since the Nov. 5 presidential election, Trump and his team have sent
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.