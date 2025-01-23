Trump's national security adviser Waltz starts purging NSC, including aides working with Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has launched a full vetting of the National Security Council (NSC) staff, including those working with Ukraine, in line with Donald Trump's America First agenda, the Washington Post (WP) reported on Jan. 23.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has implemented significant changes in the new administration's staff. Trump’s picks included candidates who have made controversial statements about Ukraine's support and ending the war.

The "full review" aims to ensure that the NSC staff "are committed to implementing President Trump's America First agenda to protect our national security and wisely use the tax dollars of America's working men and women," National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement.

During a telephone call on Jan. 22, conducted by Waltz's chief of staff, Brian McCormack, NSC employees were told that they were to leave the office immediately. They were instructed that they could return only at the request of their supervisors, senior directors appointed by the Trump administration, the WP reported.

According to the outlet, about 150 employees remained from the Biden administration, and the departure of such a large number of employees could complicate the administration's work during the transition period.

Dozens of officials sent home on Jan. 22 had been assigned to the NSC from other government agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, the State Department, and the Pentagon.

Those interested in staying with the NSC under Trump were asked to contact the human resources department and told that the new team would review those requests, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

Trump has yet to present a detailed plan for peace in Ukraine, despite campaigning on promises to put a swift end to the conflict. While he frequently references his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his comments on Moscow in recent days have taken a somewhat harder line.

When asked on Jan. 21 if he would impose additional sanctions if Putin refuses to negotiate, Trump replied: "Sounds likely."

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Jan. 21 Ukraine is actively working to arrange a meeting between him and Trump.

"We are your partner. We know all the sore spots; we have lost our people," Zelensky said, noting Trump's pledge to end the war in 2025. "We want to end the war this year. But not just quickly, but fairly and, above all, reliably for us."