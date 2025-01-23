Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Edit post

Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia injures at least 16, including infant

by Abbey Fenbert January 23, 2025 5:24 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A residential building in Zaporizhzhia damaged by a Russian attack on Jan. 23, 2025. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Jan. 23, damaging a residential building and injuring at least 16 people, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attack left at least 16 people wounded, Fedorov said. One of the victims was a two-month-old baby, who has been taken to the hospital.

Four of the injured victims are employees of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, Fedorov said. They are also reportedly being treated at the hospital.

Ten victims have been hospitalized, with five reported to be in serious condition. Five others, including two State Emergency Service employees, are in moderate condition.

The remaining victims are being treated on an outpatient basis.

According to Fedorov, at least four explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia shortly after 4 a.m. local time. An aerial alert had recently been issued over the region due to the threat of ballistic missiles from Russia.

The attack damaged residential buildings in the city, damaging a roof and smashing multiple windows, Fedorov said.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the site as emergency workers search for victims who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces. An attack against an industrial facility in the city on Jan. 8 killed 13 people and injured 122, including a child.

In photos: Grinding war in Donetsk Oblast through the lens of photojournalist-turned-soldier
When Oleg Petrasiuk began taking photos in 2009, photography was only meant to be a side gig to earn some money while in college. Eventually, it became his life’s work. After Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine, Petrasiuk was drafted to serve in Ukraine’s Armed Forces. He
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Petrasiuk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.