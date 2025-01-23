Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia injures at least 16, including infant

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Jan. 23, damaging a residential building and injuring at least 16 people, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attack left at least 16 people wounded, Fedorov said. One of the victims was a two-month-old baby, who has been taken to the hospital.

Four of the injured victims are employees of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, Fedorov said. They are also reportedly being treated at the hospital.

Ten victims have been hospitalized, with five reported to be in serious condition. Five others, including two State Emergency Service employees, are in moderate condition.

The remaining victims are being treated on an outpatient basis.

According to Fedorov, at least four explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia shortly after 4 a.m. local time. An aerial alert had recently been issued over the region due to the threat of ballistic missiles from Russia.

The attack damaged residential buildings in the city, damaging a roof and smashing multiple windows, Fedorov said.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the site as emergency workers search for victims who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces. An attack against an industrial facility in the city on Jan. 8 killed 13 people and injured 122, including a child.