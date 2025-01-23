Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 46 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 23, 2025 11:19 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, overnight on Jan. 23, 2025. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured at least 46 over the past day, including an infant, regional authorities reported on Jan. 23.

Moscow’s forces launched 92 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, as well as four Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles fired against Zaporizhzhia, according to the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 57 drones, while 27 were lost in the airspace without inflicting damage, the Air Force said.

Russia launched drones and missiles against the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, killing a 47-year-old man and injuring at least 31 people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Twenty-two of the injured are hospitalized and are in a condition of medium severity. Among them is a two-month old baby, Fedorov said. The injured victims also included members of the State Emergency Service.

One apartment building was destroyed and 30 were damaged in the city, in addition to damaged houses and non-residential buildings.

A Russian airstrike against the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and injured eight, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Fourteen houses, eight apartment buildings, and dozens of other buildings, infrastructure facilities, and cars were damaged.

In Kherson Oblast, seven people were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Twelve houses were damaged in the strikes.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine’s Special Forces say they killed 21 North Korean soldiers, show combat footage
Key developments on Jan. 22: * Ukraine’s Special Forces say they killed 21 North Korean soldiers, show combat footage * Kyiv court arrests three senior officers accused of failed defense of Kharkiv Oblast * Russia lacks manpower for major breakthrough in Ukraine, top NATO general says * Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.