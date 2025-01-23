Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 46 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured at least 46 over the past day, including an infant, regional authorities reported on Jan. 23.

Moscow’s forces launched 92 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, as well as four Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles fired against Zaporizhzhia, according to the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 57 drones, while 27 were lost in the airspace without inflicting damage, the Air Force said.

Russia launched drones and missiles against the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, killing a 47-year-old man and injuring at least 31 people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Twenty-two of the injured are hospitalized and are in a condition of medium severity. Among them is a two-month old baby, Fedorov said. The injured victims also included members of the State Emergency Service.

One apartment building was destroyed and 30 were damaged in the city, in addition to damaged houses and non-residential buildings.

A Russian airstrike against the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and injured eight, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Fourteen houses, eight apartment buildings, and dozens of other buildings, infrastructure facilities, and cars were damaged.

In Kherson Oblast, seven people were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Twelve houses were damaged in the strikes.