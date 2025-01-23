Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, European allies, Peacekeepers, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Zelensky clarifies comment on 200,000 peacekeepers, says figure depends on Ukrainian army size

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2025 2:58 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 22 clarified his earlier comments on the number of European peacekeepers needed to maintain peace in Ukraine, saying the required numbers would depend on the size of Ukraine’s own military.

The statement comes after Zelensky told a journalist at the World Economic Forum in Davos that at least 200,000 European soldiers would be needed for a stable peace deal.

"By the way, I didn’t say we need 200,000 (peacekeepers)... A journalist asked me, I said, 'maybe more, maybe less,'" Zelensky said when asked about the statement in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Zelensky spoke in comparably stronger terms in Davos, saying: "From all the Europeans? 200,000, it’s a minimum. It’s a minimum, otherwise it’s nothing."

The president explained in the interview that the size of the needed contingent will depend on the strength of the Ukrainian military. As Kyiv would struggle to maintain a million-strong army needed to repel a future Russian aggression, fielding such a force would depend on U.S. and European support, he explained.

If the U.S. and Europe prove unwilling to help maintain such an army and Ukraine reduces it "by 200,000, 300,000 or 500,000, it means that other troops have to replace them in those numbers," Zelensky added.

The president’s conclusion was that in the face of such options, Ukraine’s accession to NATO is the cheapest way toward stable peace both for Ukraine and the West. At the same time, Zelensky admitted that some members – namely the U.S., Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary – remain reluctant to allow Ukraine into the alliance.

Zelensky has been in contact with a number of European leaders about the prospects of a peacekeeping mission — an initiative that French President Emmanuel Macron has spearheaded. During a visit to Kyiv on Jan. 16, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country will play its "full part" in supporting efforts to maintain an enduring peace in Ukraine.

The idea has also found support from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called upon Europe to take up greater responsibility for Ukraine’s security and pledged to bring a swift end to the war.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Ukraine’s European partners can’t afford to watch and wait for Washington’s next move
Just days out from the return of Donald Trump to the White House, the future of Russia’s war against Ukraine is dominated by a great unknown: whether the incoming president will manage to push Moscow to stop its advance on the battlefield, or whether he will disengage and perhaps
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.