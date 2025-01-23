Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian POWs, Donetsk Oblast, Russian war crimes, Dmytro Lubinets, Prosecutor General's Office
Russian forces suspected of killing 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2025 1:25 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of the graves of Ukrainian soldiers who died during the Ukraine-Russia War in the 18th cemetery on May 21, 2024, in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating a case of Russian troops summarily executing six Ukrainian captives in the embattled Donetsk Oblast, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Jan. 23.

The statement came in reaction to a video circulating on social media, recorded by Russian soldiers, that apparently shows the execution of the six prisoners of war (POW). Footage also shows a seventh Ukrainian soldier lying on the ground, whose fate is unknown.

"According to preliminary information, during an assault against Ukrainian positions in Donetsk Oblast, Russian soldiers took six Ukrainian soldiers captives and subsequently shot them," the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

Executing prisoners of war is a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions and a war crime.

Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said he had reached out to the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the case.

Throughout the full-scale war, Ukraine has documented widespread violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russian forces, including the execution of over 100 POWs in 2024 alone, according to Lubinets.

Reports of torture, murder, and abuse of Ukrainian captives — particularly in Donetsk Oblast — have surged in recent months.

Visual evidence of these atrocities continues to emerge, underscoring Russia's disregard for international law.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
