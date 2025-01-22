US leadership essential in Ukraine peace efforts, Zelensky tells Bloomberg

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 22 that any effective peacekeeping force in Ukraine must include U.S. troops, emphasizing the critical role of the United States in deterring Russian aggression.

Speaking with Bloomberg's Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky dismissed the idea that European allies could provide sufficient military support independently. "It can’t be without the United States," he said. "Even if some European friends think it can be, no it can’t be. Nobody will risk without the United States."

As Donald Trump assumes office with plans to engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky seeks to secure long-term U.S. support while urging China to leverage its influence on Russia.

Frustrated by limited communication with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said: "He can push Putin for peace, I’m sure. President Trump is the strongest — and Xi Jinping. I think there’s no other ally who can really do it. His economy, Putin, depends very much on China."

Zelensky stressed the importance of Ukraine’s involvement in any negotiations about its future, warning against deals made without Kyiv’s input, as he believes happened during the Minsk talks in 2015. "We do not want this to happen behind the backs of Ukraine," he said. "I very much believe that the U.S. won’t do that, although I’m not sure that earlier this did not happen. Here I’m speaking not just about America, but some European partners."

With Trump pledging a swift end to the war and planning talks with Putin, Zelensky is working to frame the negotiations as an opportunity for the U.S. to demonstrate strength.

"Ending the war should be a victory for Trump, not for Putin," he told Bloomberg, adding that without strong and irreversible security guarantees from the U.S. and Europe, a ceasefire could allow Russia to rearm and renew its offensive. "The only question is what security guarantees and honestly I want to have understanding before the talks," he said.

Zelensky has also faced challenges regarding domestic mobilization efforts, resisting pressure to expand conscription in Ukraine. Western allies, including the U.S., have urged lowering the age of conscription to bolster manpower.

However, Zelensky argued that the focus should be on supplying weapons rather than drafting more soldiers. "Why mobilize even younger people," he said. "So that there are even more people without weapons?"