Russian cargo ship Sparta II docks in Syria after weeks drifting at sea, tracking data shows

A Russian cargo ship supposed to evacuate Russian military equipment from Russia's Tartus naval base in Syria has finally docked after spending weeks drifting in the Mediterranean, MarineTraffic data showed on Jan. 22.

The Sparta II, a Russian cargo ship under U.S. sanctions, had been drifting near Tartus since Jan. 5 after leaving Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Oblast on Dec. 11.

Following the December overthrow of Russian-backed dictator Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, the new Syrian authorities refused to grant entry to the ship.

Reports indicate that Russian forces have dismantled air defense radars and moved over 100 trucks of equipment to the port, but without access for Russian ships, personnel and equipment had been left stranded.

The Insider reported on Jan. 21 that Syrian authorities had finally granted permission for the ship to dock, and MarineTraffic data shows it moored at Tartus as of Jan. 23.

A circle marks the postion of the Sparta II on Jan. 23 as shown on MarineTraffic.com (MarineTraffic)

But while Russia may now be able to evacuate some of its personnel and equipment, the Kremlin's long term presence at the Mediterranean port was thrown into doubt earlier this week when Syria canceled Russia's 49-year operating lease for Tartus.

The contract, signed in 2019, had committed Moscow to invest at least $500 million in modernizing the port.

With the agreement now void, all revenues from the port's operations will go directly to the Syrian state, and its management will revert to local authorities.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha addressed Russia’s military presence in Syria during a Dec. 30 diplomatic visit to Damascus.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine and the new Syrian leadership share similar views on the matter, though specific details were not disclosed.