Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Syria, Middle East, Russian armed forces, Ship
Edit post

Russian cargo ship Sparta II docks in Syria after weeks drifting at sea, tracking data shows

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2025 2:10 PM 2 min read
MarineTraffic data showing the Russian cargo ship Sparta II docked in Tartus, Syira on Jan. 23 (MarineTraffic)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian cargo ship supposed to evacuate Russian military equipment from Russia's Tartus naval base in Syria has finally docked after spending weeks drifting in the Mediterranean, MarineTraffic data showed on Jan. 22.

The Sparta II, a Russian cargo ship under U.S. sanctions, had been drifting near Tartus since Jan. 5 after leaving Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Oblast on Dec. 11.

Following the December overthrow of Russian-backed dictator Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, the new Syrian authorities refused to grant entry to the ship.

Reports indicate that Russian forces have dismantled air defense radars and moved over 100 trucks of equipment to the port, but without access for Russian ships, personnel and equipment had been left stranded.

The Insider reported on Jan. 21 that Syrian authorities had finally granted permission for the ship to dock, and MarineTraffic data shows it moored at Tartus as of Jan. 23.

A circle marks the postion of the Sparta II on Jan. 23 as shown on MarineTraffic.com (MarineTraffic)

But while Russia may now be able to evacuate some of its personnel and equipment, the Kremlin's long term presence at the Mediterranean port was thrown into doubt earlier this week when Syria canceled Russia's 49-year operating lease for Tartus.

The contract, signed in 2019, had committed Moscow to invest at least $500 million in modernizing the port.

With the agreement now void, all revenues from the port's operations will go directly to the Syrian state, and its management will revert to local authorities.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha addressed Russia’s military presence in Syria during a Dec. 30 diplomatic visit to Damascus.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine and the new Syrian leadership share similar views on the matter, though specific details were not disclosed.

Prigozhin’s Wagner Group accused of plotting attacks on Chevron, cooperating with Al Qaeda, leaked emails show
The late Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary force has been accused of plotting attacks against Western infrastructure in Africa, including U.S. oil company Chevron’s pipelines, according to the leaked correspondence of Prigozhin’s Concord Group obtained by Ukraine’s Channel 24. An…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.