Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Economy, War, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Business
Edit post

Putin increasingly concerned about state of Russia’s economy, Reuters reports

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2025 1:49 PM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin during a meeting with workers at the Obukhov State Plant in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears increasingly concerned about the country's economy as U.S. President Donald Trump calls for an end to the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing five undisclosed sources.

Throughout the nearly three years of full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Western partners imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow to undermine its ability to wage war. Initially, Russia has largely weather the sanctions, circumventing economic restrictions through third-party countries and various loopholes.

The situation appears to be shifting as Russia has faced mounting economic challenges over the past months, compounded by labor shortages and military spending-induced inflation that led to record interest rates.

Putin insisted that Russia would continue to fight as long as necessary and would not compromise its interests. At the same time, the Russian president acknowledged the pressure on the economy caused by the war, Reuters reported, citing its undisclosed source.

Putin was also dissatisfied with the decline in private investment due to the high cost of credit. During a meeting with Russian business leaders in December, the president chided the economic bloc's top officials, according to two sources.

In 2025, Russia has increased defense spending to a post-Soviet record level of 6.3% of GDP, which is one-third of budget expenditures, causing inflation.

The economic situation in Russia has pushed some of the Russian elite to seek a negotiated settlement to the war, according to two sources familiar with the Kremlin's views.

Trump has yet to present a detailed plan for peace in Ukraine, despite campaigning on promises to put a swift end to the conflict. While he frequently references his good relationship with Putin, his recent comments on Moscow have taken a somewhat harder line.

The U.S. president recently urged Putin to "make a deal" on Ukraine, threatening with "high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and other participating countries" if he fails to do so.

Russia has thus far dismissed any reported peace proposals from the Trump administration and maintained its ambitions to fully occupy four Ukrainian regions —Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

Trump has said that arrangements for a face-to-face meeting with Putin are currently underway.

What are Trump’s options on Russia’s war against Ukraine?
As U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20, Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance. While some potential details of Trump’s future peace proposals have been leaked, the overall plan still remains unclear. Since the Nov. 5 presidential election, Trump and his team have sent
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.