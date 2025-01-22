EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.

Great to meet with @Svyrydenko_Y, Ukraine’s First Deputy PM, at #Davos2025. We discussed enlargement and steps to bring 🇺🇦 closer to the 🇪🇺EU’s Single Market. The EU is delivering financial support through the G7 ERA loan initiative and the Ukraine Facility, with €35bn for 2025. pic.twitter.com/iHQpg6kl1I — Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) January 22, 2025

On Jan. 10, Ukraine received three billion euros ($3 .09 billion) from the EU, the first tranche of loans from the bloc funded by proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

The money has been provided through the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, in which G7 countries pledged to provide Ukraine with almost $50 billion loan, with the EU contributing around $20 billion.

In December 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a $20 billion loan to Ukraine as part of the ERA initiative, backed by the proceeds from approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, primarily held in European countries, with smaller amounts in the United States and Japan.