EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova January 22, 2025 11:25 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The EU and Ukrainian flags are being displayed during a press conference by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 9, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.

On Jan. 10, Ukraine received three billion euros ($3 .09 billion) from the EU, the first tranche of loans from the bloc funded by proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

The money has been provided through the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, in which G7 countries pledged to provide Ukraine with almost $50 billion loan, with the EU contributing around $20 billion.

In December 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a $20 billion loan to Ukraine as part of the ERA initiative, backed by the proceeds from approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, primarily held in European countries, with smaller amounts in the United States and Japan.

‘We can do it the easy way or the hard way,’ Trump says to Russia on ending the war in Ukraine
“If a deal is not reached, I will have no other choice but to put high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and other participating countries,” President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Author: Olena Goncharova
Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
12:08 PM

Ukraine's NATO prospects depend on Trump, Zelensky says.

"Everything depends on the United States. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO," President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Davos.
