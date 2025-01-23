Zelensky meets with Serbian, Argentine presidents at Davos forum

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held separate meetings with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Argentine President Javier Milei on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 22.

Zelensky is leading a Ukrainian delegation at the forum, which takes place Jan. 20-24. His agenda includes bilateral talks with world leaders and meetings with top business officials.

The meeting with Vucic centered on security guarantees and the two countries' path to membership in the European Union, the Presidential Office said.

Vucic has previously called Ukraine a "friendly country" and affirmed that Crimea and Donbas are sovereign Ukrainian territories, despite Serbia's historically warm relationship with Russia.

During the meeting, Zelensky stressed to Vucic that "sustainable peace must be supported by strong security guarantees."

The leaders' meeting comes a week after Vucic offered to host a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Belgrade.

Zelensky's meeting with Milei touched on matters of economic cooperation, recent global events, and cooperation with the U.S. following Trump's inauguration. Zelensky also issued a warm invitation for Milei to visit Ukraine.

"You are a much-awaited guest in Ukraine," the president said.

"I invite you to get to know the Ukrainian people, they love you very much. I want you to see with your own eyes how Ukrainians are fighting and what they are going through during this war. And I really want Ukrainians to feel how much you respect them."

The leaders agreed to maintain high-level contacts between Ukraine and Argentina and discussed possibilities for developing trade and expanding economic cooperation.

Milei has repeatedly expressed firm support for Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of Russia's full-scale invasion. Zelensky visited Argentina in December 2023 to attend Milei's inauguration, and the two leaders held talks in Buenos Aires.

Argentina in 2024 joined the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which meets regularly at the Ramstein Airbase in Germany to coordinate military aid for Ukraine, and international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

One of Zelensky's stated aims heading into the Davos forum was to meet with leaders from Latin America.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky met with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.