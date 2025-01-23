Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, North Korea, Russia, Kursk Oblast, War
Edit post

North Korea to send artillery units, 150 more ballistic missiles to aid Russia’s war, Budanov says

by Martin Fornusek January 23, 2025 12:40 PM 2 min read
Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) chief, attends the Ukraine. Year 2024 forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Dmytro Larin/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is expected to send reinforcements to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, mainly gun and rocket artillery units, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with The War Zone magazine published on Jan. 23.

Pyongyang is also expected to send 150 short-range KN-23 ballistic missiles to Russia in 2025, in addition to the 148 already supplied in 2024, according to the spy chief.

Moscow is further set to receive additional 170 mm M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery guns and M-1991 240 mm multiple launch rocket systems, Budanov noted, adding that North Korea provided 120 pieces of each of these systems in the past three months.

The North Korean soldiers are expected to train their Russian counterparts on the supplied systems, he said.

North Korea has shaped up to be Russia’s key supporter in its war against Ukraine, providing extensive artillery ammunition, missiles, and a contingent of 12,000 troops who had joined Russia in assaults against the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast.

Kyiv has said that North Korean troops have already suffered 4,000 casualties, though the number cannot be independently verified.

Budanov did not provide further details on the number of North Korean reinforcements or the timeframe of their arrival. The New York Times reported that according to an undisclosed U.S. official, fresh Pyongyang troops could arrive within two months.

Experts interviewed by the Kyiv Independent connected North Korea’s high casualty rates to a lack of experience with modern warfare, the "human wave" tactics employed against entrenched Ukrainian positions, and the resolve of North Korean troops to avoid capture, even at the cost of their own lives.

Only two North Korean soldiers are in Ukrainian captivity since Pyongyang deployed its troops in Kursk Oblast last fall.

Russia has ramped up its efforts to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions in Kursk Oblast, held since early August 2024. The region is expected to play a key role in any negotiations amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for peace talks.

‘They’ve overcome the shock’ — North Korean soldiers adapting to war in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
Since December, North Korean troops have been taking part in active combat on Russia’s side in the country’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine has held territory since August. This unprecedented move, made against the backdrop of a deepening Moscow-Pyongyang alliance, provided some insight into how North…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.