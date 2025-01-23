Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Houthis, Middle East, Ukraine's military intelligence, Foreign Ministry
Edit post

Kyiv announces release of 3 Ukrainian sailors from Houthi captivity

by Martin Fornusek January 23, 2025 10:19 AM 2 min read
The Galaxy Leader Vessel is seen on the Red Sea coast off Hudaydah, on May 12, 2024, in the Red Sea, Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and military intelligence agency secured the release of three Ukrainian crew members of the Galaxy Leader commercial vessel from the Houthi captivity in a "joint operation," the ministry said in the statement on Jan. 23.

The news comes as the Yemeni rebel group released the crew of the ship captured in November 2023 as part of attacks on vessels sailing through the Red Sea corridor. The decision is part of de-escalation efforts in the wake of the Gaza ceasefire.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the three Ukrainian citizens are "in the care of Ukrainian diplomats, are in good condition, and have all the necessary documents."

The multinational crew of 25 also included sailors from Romania, Mexico, Bulgaria, and the Philippines. Authorities in the Philippines and Bulgaria have also confirmed the release of their citizens.

Ukraine has led talks on the release of its citizens since the vessel was captured, the ministry said. Kyiv has extended thanks to the government of Oman for assistance in facilitating their release.

The Houthis claimed they had targeted the Bahamas-flagged vessel over its connection to Israel, as the ship is associated with Tel Aviv businessman Abraham Ungar.

It is unclear how long will the de-escalation efforts in the Red Sea last as new U.S. President Donald Trump recently designated the Iran-backed Houthi movement as a terrorist group.

Russia provided Yemen’s Houthis with satellite data to attack vessels in Red Sea, WSJ reports
Such assistance shows how far Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to go to undermine the Western economic and political order, the WSJ wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:25 PM

EU to allocate $36 billion of financial support to Ukraine.

The European Union will provide 35 billion euros ($36 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 through the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program, European Commission's vice-president and trade commissioner announced on Jan. 22.
9:39 PM

Ukraine's OnlyFans content creators declare more than $7 million in income.

After the country's tax service sent out requests to Ukrainian citizens who earn money on the platform, 451 people sent in declarations totaling Hr 326.1 million ($7.76 million) for the period of 2020-2022, Ekonomichna Pravda reported on Jan. 22, citing information requested from the country's tax service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.