Kyiv announces release of 3 Ukrainian sailors from Houthi captivity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and military intelligence agency secured the release of three Ukrainian crew members of the Galaxy Leader commercial vessel from the Houthi captivity in a "joint operation," the ministry said in the statement on Jan. 23.

The news comes as the Yemeni rebel group released the crew of the ship captured in November 2023 as part of attacks on vessels sailing through the Red Sea corridor. The decision is part of de-escalation efforts in the wake of the Gaza ceasefire.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the three Ukrainian citizens are "in the care of Ukrainian diplomats, are in good condition, and have all the necessary documents."

The multinational crew of 25 also included sailors from Romania, Mexico, Bulgaria, and the Philippines. Authorities in the Philippines and Bulgaria have also confirmed the release of their citizens.

Ukraine has led talks on the release of its citizens since the vessel was captured, the ministry said. Kyiv has extended thanks to the government of Oman for assistance in facilitating their release.

The Houthis claimed they had targeted the Bahamas-flagged vessel over its connection to Israel, as the ship is associated with Tel Aviv businessman Abraham Ungar.

It is unclear how long will the de-escalation efforts in the Red Sea last as new U.S. President Donald Trump recently designated the Iran-backed Houthi movement as a terrorist group.