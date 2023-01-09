Governor: Russian attack on Ochakiv injures 15, including 2-year-old child.

A Russian missile strike on the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast injured 15 people, including a two-year-old child, on Jan. 9, Governor Vitaliy Kim reported.

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office, the attack also damaged over 100 houses in the city.

On the previous day, the Ochakiv community came under Russian artillery fire, Kim said. No casualties were reported.