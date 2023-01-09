Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 9, 2023

Governor: Russian attack on Ochakiv injures 15, including 2-year-old child.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 9, 2023 9:59 pm
Share

A Russian missile strike on the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast injured 15 people, including a two-year-old child, on Jan. 9, Governor Vitaliy Kim reported.

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office, the attack also damaged over 100 houses in the city.

On the previous day, the Ochakiv community came under Russian artillery fire, Kim said. No casualties were reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK