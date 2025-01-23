Syrskyi sees 'gradual' improvement in scandal-hit French-trained brigade's capabilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Jan. 23 that the French-trained 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade is "gradually acquiring certain combat capabilities" after reports of poor command and training.

The unit became a center of controversy after the Censor.net outlet uncovered rampant cases of mismanagement that led to high rates of losses and desertions. The brigade was deployed at the Pokrovsk sector, the most critical section of the front in Donetsk Oblast, in November 2024.

"All negative aspects and difficulties that arose during... (the brigade’s) deployment in Ukraine have been analyzed, and the conclusions will be taken into account during the further training of service members," Syrskyi said after discussion with officers during his visit to the Pokrovsk sector.

Censor.net's chief editor, Yurii Butusov, laid the blame for the brigade's poor performance on the Ukrainian military and political leadership, saying that France provided all the necessary support .

Similarly, Syrskyi thanked France for being "the first country to respond to the request to create a mechanized brigade and fulfilled all its obligations regarding the training and equipment."

The scandal cast doubt on Ukraine's initiative to build fresh new brigades that would be trained and supplied with the support of Western partners. The 155th Brigade was to be the flagship unit of this project.

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation into the brigade's mismanagement, with its former commander being reportedly detained earlier this week.