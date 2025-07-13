Become a member
News Feed

NATO chief to visit Washington on July 14 as Trump prepares 'major statement' on Russia

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
NATO chief to visit Washington on July 14 as Trump prepares 'major statement' on Russia
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) to the White House July 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump and Rutte were expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues during their meeting. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Washington on July 14-15, the military alliance's press service announced on July 13.

The visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump previously said he intends to make a "major" announcement on Russia on July 14, potentially signifying a major policy shift on the war in Ukraine as relations with the Kremlin sour.

"I think I'll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday," Trump told NBC News on July 10, without elaborating on the nature of the statement. "I'm disappointed in Russia, but we'll see what happens over the next couple of weeks," Trump added.

Although NATO's press service did not state the purpose of Rutte's visit, Trump told NBC News that the U.S. had struck a new arrangement with NATO, to transfer American weapons to Ukraine.

"We're sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we’re doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons (to Ukraine), and NATO is paying for those weapons," Trump said.

Trump said the deal was finalized during the NATO summit last month, where Trump signalled support for sending more Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

The potential for additional aid as well as Trump's newfound criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin comes as Moscow has refused to agree to a ceasefire, instead increasing its frequency of mass attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Rutte's visit also comes amid news that Trump is reportedly considering authorizing additional funding for Ukraine for the first time since the start of his term as well as the greenlighting new weapons for Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Rutte is also scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and members of Congress, the press service said.

Despite little progress on securing a peace deal, Trump has thus far refused to implement additional pressure on Moscow through new sanctions.

Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are prepared to move forward on a bill that would impose harsher sanctions on Russia and buyers of Russian fossil fuels, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on July 9. However, a senior administration official told Politico that Trump will only support the bill if it preserves the president's ultimate authority over U.S. foreign policy.

NATODonald TrumpUnited StatesMark RutteRussiaWarMilitary aid
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

