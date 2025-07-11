Become a member
News Feed

Trump promises 'major statement' on Russia, reveals new NATO weapons deal for Ukraine

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
US President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview with NBC News on July 10, United States President Donald Trump said he plans to make a "major statement" on Russia next week.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Trump told NBC News: "I'm disappointed in Russia, but we'll see what happens over the next couple of weeks."

"I think I'll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday," he added. He did not elaborate on the nature of the statement.

Trump also outlined what he described as a new arrangement involving the U.S., NATO, and Ukraine for the transfer of American weapons.

"We're sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we’re doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine], and NATO is paying for those weapons," Trump said.

He said the deal was finalized during the NATO summit last month, where Trump signalled support for sending more Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

"We send weapons to NATO, and NATO is going to reimburse the full cost of those weapons," Trump said.

Trump's latest remarks come amid a series of conflicting and erratic signals from Washington. Just last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unilaterally paused deliveries of critical military aid to Kyiv, including Patriot missile interceptors and precision-guided munitions.

The decision has since been reversed, with Trump denying involvement and now pledging to authorize additional weapons shipments to Ukraine.

‘You think the end has come’ — as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalate, Kyiv grapples with terrifying new normal
In the early hours of July 10, many Kyiv residents were jolted awake by the thundering sound of ballistic missiles shaking their buildings. Others were already lying awake in beds, bathtubs, and underground shelters across the city, as residents endure a new normal of intensified Russian strikes on the capital. “You lie down, look into the abyss of night, and hear the loudest attack,” Hryhorii Matsebok, a 47-year-old artist, told the Kyiv Independent. “And you think the end has already come.”
The Kyiv Independent
Article image
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Friday, July 11
Friday, July 11
What Russian bombardment feels like in Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent staff documented what it feels like to live and sleep in Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia intensifies its drone and missile attacks on the city. Filmed over several weeks in June and July, our journalists take shelter in bathrooms, basements, and parking garages as explosions ring out overhead.

