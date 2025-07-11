Trump promises 'major statement' on Russia, reveals new NATO weapons deal for Ukraine

In an exclusive interview with NBC News on July 10, United States President Donald Trump said he plans to make a "major statement" on Russia next week.



Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Trump told NBC News: "I'm disappointed in Russia, but we'll see what happens over the next couple of weeks."

"I think I'll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday," he added. He did not elaborate on the nature of the statement.

Trump also outlined what he described as a new arrangement involving the U.S., NATO, and Ukraine for the transfer of American weapons.

"We're sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we’re doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine], and NATO is paying for those weapons," Trump said.

He said the deal was finalized during the NATO summit last month, where Trump signalled support for sending more Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

"We send weapons to NATO, and NATO is going to reimburse the full cost of those weapons," Trump said.

Trump's latest remarks come amid a series of conflicting and erratic signals from Washington. Just last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unilaterally paused deliveries of critical military aid to Kyiv, including Patriot missile interceptors and precision-guided munitions.

The decision has since been reversed, with Trump denying involvement and now pledging to authorize additional weapons shipments to Ukraine.