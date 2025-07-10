Trump to send weapons to Ukraine for first time via presidential power, sources tell Reuters

For the first time since returning to office, U.S. President Donald Trump will authorize sending weapons to Kyiv using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a power frequently employed by his predecessor, signaling a potential shift in his administration's approach to defending Ukraine.

Sources familiar with the decision, who spoke to Reuters on July 10, indicated that Trump's team will identify arms from U.S. stockpiles to be sent to Ukraine, more than three years after Russia's full-scale invasion. One source suggested the value of this aid package could be around $300 million.

President Trump had said earlier this week that the U.S. would send more weapons to Ukraine to assist the country in defending against intensifying Russian advances. While the precise equipment has not yet been decided, sources indicated the package could include defensive Patriot missiles and offensive medium-range rockets, with a decision potentially made during a meeting on Thursday.

Until now, the Trump administration's military aid to Ukraine had only consisted of weapons authorized by former President Joe Biden, a staunch supporter of Kyiv. The Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) allows the president to directly transfer weapons from U.S. military stocks in response to an emergency.

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Trump's stance on supporting Ukraine has been characterized by inconsistency. While at times he has criticized U.S. spending and expressed favorable views of Russia, he has also voiced support for Kyiv and disparaged the Kremlin. The U.S. currently retains $3.86 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority remaining for Ukraine, with the last PDA package being a $500 million award authorized by Biden on Jan. 9.

Ukraine's most pressing priorities include Patriot missile interceptors and GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) mobile rocket artillery, both of which may be part of the new package. Given that U.S. stocks are positioned in Europe, these weapons could potentially reach the front lines within days of authorization.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration had temporarily halted shipments of some critical weapons that had been approved by the Biden administration, though some of those deliveries have since resumed.

Congress has approved nearly $175 billion in aid and military assistance for Ukraine and its allies in the approximately three-and-a-half years since Russia's full-scale invasion began.