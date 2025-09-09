KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Poland to close Belarus border, Lithuania to boost security amid Russia-led military drills

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Poland to close Belarus border, Lithuania to boost security amid Russia-led military drills
Russian troops arrived in Belarus on Aug. 6, 2025, to prepare for the upcoming Zapad-2025 joint military exercises. (Belarusian Defense Ministry/Telegram)

Poland will shut its border with Belarus at midnight on Sept. 11 over security concerns tied to large-scale Russia-led military exercises, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sept. 9

Neighboring Lithuania also announced it would reinforce security along its frontier with Belarus and Russia.

The Zapad-2025 (meaning "west" in Russian) drills, set to begin on Sept. 12 in Belarus and western Russia, have heightened alarm in NATO member states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Western officials say the exercises, though presented as defensive, have long strained Minsk’s relations with its neighbors and in 2021 masked preparations for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"On Friday, Russian-Belarusian maneuvers, very aggressive from a military doctrine perspective, begin in Belarus, very close to the Polish border," Tusk told a government meeting on Sept. 9.

"Therefore, for national security reasons, we will close the border with Belarus, including railway crossings, in connection with the Zapad maneuvers on Thursday at midnight," Tusk said.

Article image
A map of the Baltic Sea Region. (Lisa Kukharska / The Kyiv Independent)

Lithuania's border guard said it would step up protection of its frontiers with both Belarus and Russia during the drills, which officials in Vilnius and Warsaw see as a direct threat to regional stability.

The Zapad-2025 exercises are expected to involve up to 13,000 troops and include drills simulating the potential use of nuclear weapons and testing of the Russian-made intermediate-range hypersonic Oreshnik missile, according to Belarus' defense minister.

NATO contests Moscow's official troop counts and says Russia has split larger maneuvers into smaller exercises to avoid transparency rules under the Vienna Document.

Poland has already closed most border crossings with Belarus, leaving only two in operation.

NATO is holding parallel exercises in response. Poland's "Iron Defender-25," launched earlier this month, involves more than 30,000 Polish and allied troops and 600 pieces of military hardware.

The Zapad drills, staged every four years, have been watched warily in Europe for more than a decade.

Russia’s gains speed up in Ukraine ahead of high-stakes autumn
Amid a flurry of activity in the geopolitical arena without much real progress toward peace, the fourth summer of Russia’s full-scale war has come and gone on the battlefield. Not showing any real intent to stop its war in peace negotiations, Moscow has continued to pursue offensive operations at a high intensity across the front line. The partially occupied far eastern Donetsk Oblast — in the spotlight internationally as the subject of Russian demands for it to be handed over as part of a sup
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
RussiaPolandLithuaniaBelarusUkraineBorder securityMilitary trainingNATORussian troops
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 9
Show More

Editors' Picks