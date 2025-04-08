'Morons and crooks' — Ukrainian-born US lawmaker slams media, Zelensky after controversial remarks

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Congressional Representative Victoria Spartz issued a statement on April 8 in response to media coverage of her comments on the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-born lawmaker stirred controversy called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to and suggested Ukraine cede territories to Russia in an interview with the Telegraph published April 7. Kyiv responded to her comments, accusing Spartz of repeating Kremlin talking points.

In a statement published April 8, Spartz accused the Telegraph of "intentionally misrepresenting" her views on the war and doubled down on her criticism of the Zelensky administration.

"I spent an enormous amount of energy trying to help the Ukrainian military to win their brutal fight against Russia," Spartz said.

"Unfortunately, if you have morons and crooks like Zelensky and his puppet parliament running your country, it's a lost cause. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin might be evil, but he is not a moron."

While Spartz claimed that the Telegraph's coverage was "dishonest," she repeated her assertion that Ukraine will not be able to retake territories currently occupied by Russian forces.

"The current reality on the ground is that Ukraine is not in the position to retake its territories, nor could they agree to give them up permanently," she said.

"Therefore, only a temporary solution with the help of the United States can be achieved, which will give each side some time to regroup. The end result of that war will have to be decided later and not just on a battlefield."

Spartz, a Republican and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, was born in Chernihiv Oblast and moved to the U.S. in 2000. Elected to Congress in 2021 and 2024, she initially supported U.S. aid for Ukraine but has since become a vocal critic of Zelensky's government and now backs Trump's push for negotiations with Russia.

In recent months, Spartz has publicly distanced herself from Ukraine policy, citing "a lack of clear strategy" and expressing skepticism over continued military assistance. She accused Zelensky of disrespecting Trump during their Oval Office clash in February.

Spartz has also faced controversy at home. Politico reported in June 2024 that she was under preliminary investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegedly mistreating staff and fostering a hostile work environment.