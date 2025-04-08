This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has hit back at remarks from a Ukrainian-born U.S. lawmaker who said Kyiv should cede territory to Russia, and President Volodymyr Zelensky should resign.

In an interview with the Telegraph published on April 7, Victoria Spartz said Ukraine is not in a position to demand the return of all occupied territories.

"If they were winning the war, that would be very different," she said, adding the people of Ukraine should demand Zelensky's resignation.

"Unlike Victoria, all of our land has always been and will always remain Ukrainian," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi responded on X.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk also weighed in, accusing Spartz of echoing Kremlin narratives.

"One, born in Kyiv, became a representative of Putin. Another, from Chernihiv Oblast, discusses the 'expediency' of giving up Ukrainian territories, calling the Ukrainian people a faceless 'they,'" Stefanchuk said.

The remark referencing Kyiv-born Kirill Dmitriev comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed him special envoy for economic affairs, tasked with advancing proposals for a U.S.-Russia peace deal.

Spartz, who was born in Chernihiv Oblast and emigrated to the U.S. in 2000, has frequently spoken about the war in Ukraine in personal terms.

Elected to Congress in 2021 and again in 2024, she initially backed U.S. aid for Ukraine but has since become a vocal critic of both the Biden administration and President Volodymyr Zelensky's government.

Spartz, aligning herself with U.S. President Donald Trump's push for negotiations with Russia, accused Zelensky of disrespecting Trump during their March Oval Office clash.

She claimed the Ukrainian president "insulted the American president" and "did a disservice to the Ukrainian people," suggesting Ukrainians should vote him out of office.

"If they elect him, they're going to lose the rest of the country," Spartz told the Telegraph.

In recent months, Spartz has publicly distanced herself from Ukraine policy, citing "a lack of clear strategy" and expressing skepticism over continued military assistance.

She opposed the proposed $60 billion Ukraine aid package in 2024 and endorsed GOP calls for converting military assistance into loans.

Spartz has also faced scrutiny in Washington. Politico reported in June 2024 that she was under preliminary investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegedly mistreating staff and fostering a hostile work environment.

In a March 24 interview with Newsmax, Spartz said Trump was "a good negotiator" and criticized Zelensky as a leader who "took control of all Ukrainian media, prosecuted churches, businesses and volunteers."

Her remarks echoed disinformation frequently promoted by Russian officials to undermine Ukraine's democratic institutions.