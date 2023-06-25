Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ministry: Dnipro River returns to its banks after flooding caused by Kakhovka Dam explosion

by Alexander Khrebet June 25, 2023 4:49 PM 2 min read
An image shows the damage to the destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, 2023. (Energoatom)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Dnipro River in Kherson has returned to its banks after the flooding caused by the June 6 Kakhovka Dam explosion, the Environment Ministry reported on June 25.

The water level decreased by 4 centimeters, resulting in a total drop of 5.35 meters since the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station by Russian forces, located about 60 km upstream from Kherson.

The shallowing of the water continues in the Great Meadow (Velykyi Luh) National Nature Park, which may result in a drought. The protected area consisting of 13 islands in the northeastern part of the Kakhovka Reservoir has been completely drained, the ministry said.

The water level has decreased by approximately 13 meters in the Kamianska Sich National Park, according to the report.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6 triggered one of the largest man-made environmental disasters in Ukraine's history. The southern Kherson Oblast has suffered catastrophic floods and a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said on June 21 that the Kakhovka dam explosion and flooding has already caused more than $1.5 billion worth of damage to Ukraine.

Over a million people living in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts could face water shortages as a result, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk's regional council, said on June 14.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
