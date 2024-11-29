Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, Peace Plan, Peace Negotiations, War
Turkey won't support peace plan with territorial concessions, Ukrainian lawmaker says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2024 3:24 PM 2 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks ahead of the peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine at Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29, 2022. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkey won't support a peace plan that involves freezing the war in Ukraine and Kyiv making territorial concessions to Moscow, Ukrinform reported on Nov. 29, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Ahtem Chiygoz.

Chiygoz earlier took part in a meeting of the friendship groups of the parliaments of Ukraine and Turkey in Ankara. During the event, Turkish officials expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, Chiygoz said.

"There are constant accusations, especially from the Russian side, that Turkey is committed to a peace formula that involves freezing the conflict and concessions in territorial integrity," he added.

"During our two-day visit to Turkey, we held meetings at a very high level and were assured everywhere that this was not true."

Turkey supports Ukraine in many ways, and both countries are interested in developing bilateral strategic relations, including parliamentary cooperation, according to the lawmaker.

"Turkey not only has hopes but is working to ensure that the changes after the elections in America do not affect the provision of assistance to Ukraine. These were important messages for us. And we will convey them to the authorities and people of Ukraine."

"This visit has also become the basis for our bilateral cooperation to be closer, and the role of our parliaments in it will now be more active."

On Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported, citing undisclosed sources, that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would propose his peace plan for Ukraine during the G20 talks.

Erdogan's proposal reportedly included Ukraine foregoing joining NATO for at least 10 years, freezing the current front line, providing Ukraine with weapons, and deploying international troops to a demilitarized buffer zone in the Donbas.

The Turkish leader's proposal came as NATO countries prepare for a Donald Trump presidency, which many fear will lead to the U.S. pressuring Ukraine to end the war quickly, even at the cost of territorial concessions.

The Kremlin on Nov. 18 dismissed a peace plan for Ukraine reportedly to be put forward by Erdogan, describing it as "unacceptable."

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
