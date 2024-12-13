War will be 'resolved in next few months,' Trump's Ukraine peace envoy believes, plans to 'listen' ahead of peace talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration's incoming Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, said on Fox News on Dec. 13 that a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war may be imminent following the January inauguration, ahead of potential peace negotiations.

"I truly believe this will be resolved in the next few months," Kellogg said in an interview on Fox Business. "The only person who can do this is President Donald Trump, and he will do it. They're tired of killing each other out there. This is time," Kellogg added.

Kellogg, a former national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, was nominated to the post in November following Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Kellogg, 80, co-authored a peace plan that would freeze the front line in Ukraine, take NATO's accession off the table for an extended period, and partially lift sanctions imposed on Russia.

According to his proposals, the U.S. will continue sending military aid to Ukraine and provide security guarantees to Kyiv to prevent further Russian aggression. The plan does not stipulate a reduction in the Ukrainian army's size or recognizing occupied territories as Russian de jure.

His proposal would see the U.S. ceasing military aid to Ukraine unless the country agrees to hold peace negotiations with Russia.

When asked by Fox News whether Kellogg is planning to visit either Moscow or Kyiv, Kellogg responded that the incoming administration was "putting together some plans to actually go out and just listen."

Kellogg did not provide any specifics for a potential visit to either country.

Trump, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, has repeatedly suggested that he would end the war within 24 hours, but has so far refrained from detailing the specifics of his plan. In September, Trump said that he would negotiate a deal "that's good for both sides."

While Trump has pledged to get the U.S. "out" of Russia's war and negotiate a quick peace deal, Ukrainian officials have urged the president-elect to maintain support and adopt a "peace through strength" approach in dealings with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that the country must do everything possible to end the war through diplomatic means in 2025, adding that a war would "end faster" under a Trump administration.

On Dec. 13, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha echoed comments made by Zelensky stating that he was "convinced that we will get an additional chance, additional opportunities to bring a just peace for Ukraine closer."

The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12, citing undisclosed official sources, that Trump wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump reportedly made the comments during his Dec. 7 meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, making it clear he wants to see Europe take up the leadership in deterring Russian aggression.

On the other hand, Zelensky reportedly conveyed to Trump that "peace needs guarantees because a ceasefire alone isn't enough," Reuters’ reported, citing a source in Zelensky's office.







